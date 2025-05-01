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Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
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Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which climatic feature is typical of savannahs?
A
Short dry season and high biodiversity
B
Long dry season with frequent wildfires
C
Variable temperatures with high productivity
D
Consistent high precipitation with low temperatures
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