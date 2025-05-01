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Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
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Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which biome is likely to have the lowest biomass?
A
Deserts
B
Temperate forests
C
Tropical rainforests
D
Savannahs
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