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Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
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Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is a characteristic feature of tropical rainforests?
A
Consistent high temperatures and high precipitation
B
High biodiversity and low precipitation
C
Low biodiversity and high temperatures
D
Variable temperatures and low biomass
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