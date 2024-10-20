Active Transport definitions Flashcards
Active Transport definitions
- Active TransportThe process of moving molecules against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration, requiring energy, typically from ATP or another molecule's gradient.
- Primary Active TransportTransport of molecules against their concentration gradient using energy directly from ATP hydrolysis.
- Atp HydrolysisThe process of breaking down ATP into ADP and inorganic phosphate, releasing energy used for cellular activities.
- Secondary Active TransportTransport of molecules against their concentration gradient using energy from the gradient of another molecule, not directly from ATP.
- Concentration GradientThe difference in the concentration of a substance between two regions, driving passive transport from high to low concentration and requiring energy for active transport from low to high concentration.
- Simple DiffusionMovement of solute particles from high to low concentration without energy input, driven solely by the concentration gradient.
- Sodium Potassium PumpA membrane protein that uses ATP to transport 3 Na+ ions out and 2 K+ ions into the cell, maintaining electrochemical gradients essential for cellular functions.
- AntiporterA transport protein that moves two different molecules in opposite directions across a membrane, using the concentration gradient of one molecule to drive the movement of the other.
- SoluteA substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and typically present in a lesser amount than the solvent.
- Membrane TransportThe process by which molecules move across a cell membrane, either passively without energy or actively with energy, often against their concentration gradient.
- IonAn atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons.
- EnergyThe capacity to perform work or cause change, often derived from ATP hydrolysis, enabling processes like active transport against concentration gradients.
- MoleculeA molecule is a group of two or more atoms bonded together, representing the smallest fundamental unit of a chemical compound that can take part in a chemical reaction.
- Transport ProteinProteins that facilitate the movement of molecules across cell membranes, often against concentration gradients, using energy from ATP or other sources.