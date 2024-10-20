Active Transport definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Active Transport The process of moving molecules against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration, requiring energy, typically from ATP or another molecule's gradient.

Primary Active Transport Transport of molecules against their concentration gradient using energy directly from ATP hydrolysis.

Atp Hydrolysis The process of breaking down ATP into ADP and inorganic phosphate, releasing energy used for cellular activities.

Secondary Active Transport Transport of molecules against their concentration gradient using energy from the gradient of another molecule, not directly from ATP.

Concentration Gradient The difference in the concentration of a substance between two regions, driving passive transport from high to low concentration and requiring energy for active transport from low to high concentration.

Simple Diffusion Movement of solute particles from high to low concentration without energy input, driven solely by the concentration gradient.

Sodium Potassium Pump A membrane protein that uses ATP to transport 3 Na+ ions out and 2 K+ ions into the cell, maintaining electrochemical gradients essential for cellular functions.

Antiporter A transport protein that moves two different molecules in opposite directions across a membrane, using the concentration gradient of one molecule to drive the movement of the other.

Solute A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution, and typically present in a lesser amount than the solvent.

Membrane Transport The process by which molecules move across a cell membrane, either passively without energy or actively with energy, often against their concentration gradient.

Ion An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons.

Energy The capacity to perform work or cause change, often derived from ATP hydrolysis, enabling processes like active transport against concentration gradients.

Molecule A molecule is a group of two or more atoms bonded together, representing the smallest fundamental unit of a chemical compound that can take part in a chemical reaction.