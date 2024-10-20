Aminotes exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Endothermic Organisms that maintain a constant body temperature through internal metabolic processes.

What are the three types of mammals? Monotremes, marsupials, and placental mammals.

Chorion The outermost membrane surrounding an embryo in an amniotic egg.

What is the function of the amnion? It is a fluid-filled cavity that encases and protects the embryo.

Synapsids A group of amniotes that includes mammals, characterized by certain skull features.

What distinguishes placental mammals from other mammals? They have a placenta that facilitates nutrient exchange between the mother and developing fetus.

Keratin A protein found in the scales of reptiles, as well as in human hair and nails.

What is the role of the yolk sac? It provides food for the embryo and is connected to the gut by blood vessels.

Monotremes Egg-laying mammals, such as the platypus and echidna.

What are marsupials known for? They birth underdeveloped offspring that continue to develop in a pouch.

Albumin The protein-rich solution in an egg, commonly known as egg whites.

What is the function of the allantois? It acts as a waste storage area for the embryo.

Neocortex A part of the brain in mammals that allows for improved cognition.

What are the defining features of mammals? Hair, mammary glands, and three middle ear bones.

Sauropsids A group of amniotes that includes reptiles and birds.

What is the significance of feathers in birds? Feathers are a key adaptation for flight and insulation.

Placenta An organ that connects the developing fetus to the uterus wall for nutrient exchange.

What is the evolutionary significance of reptiles? They are the earliest living relatives of amniotes and have adaptations for life on land.

Mammary glands Glands in mammals that produce milk to feed offspring.

What are the characteristics of endothermic vertebrates? They maintain a constant body temperature and have features like feathers or hair.

Amniotes A group of tetrapods that includes reptiles, birds, and mammals, characterized by having an amniotic egg.

What is the role of the shell in an amniotic egg? It provides a protective outer layer for the embryo.

Ectothermic Organisms that rely on external sources of heat to regulate their body temperature.

What are the main components of milk produced by mammary glands? Water, fat, and sugar.

Lightweight skeletons A characteristic of birds that aids in flight.

What is the evolutionary relationship between birds and dinosaurs? Birds are classified as modern dinosaurs within the monophyletic group of reptiles.

Internal fertilization A reproductive process where fertilization occurs inside the body, common in reptiles.

What is the function of the neocortex in mammals? It allows for improved cognition and complex behaviors.

Marsupials Mammals that birth underdeveloped offspring which continue to develop in a pouch.