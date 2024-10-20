Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Aminotes exam Flashcards

Back
Aminotes exam
How well do you know this?
1/30
  • Endothermic
    Organisms that maintain a constant body temperature through internal metabolic processes.
  • What are the three types of mammals?
    Monotremes, marsupials, and placental mammals.
  • Chorion
    The outermost membrane surrounding an embryo in an amniotic egg.
  • What is the function of the amnion?
    It is a fluid-filled cavity that encases and protects the embryo.
  • Synapsids
    A group of amniotes that includes mammals, characterized by certain skull features.
  • What distinguishes placental mammals from other mammals?
    They have a placenta that facilitates nutrient exchange between the mother and developing fetus.
  • Keratin
    A protein found in the scales of reptiles, as well as in human hair and nails.
  • What is the role of the yolk sac?
    It provides food for the embryo and is connected to the gut by blood vessels.
  • Monotremes
    Egg-laying mammals, such as the platypus and echidna.
  • What are marsupials known for?
    They birth underdeveloped offspring that continue to develop in a pouch.
  • Albumin
    The protein-rich solution in an egg, commonly known as egg whites.
  • What is the function of the allantois?
    It acts as a waste storage area for the embryo.
  • Neocortex
    A part of the brain in mammals that allows for improved cognition.
  • What are the defining features of mammals?
    Hair, mammary glands, and three middle ear bones.
  • Sauropsids
    A group of amniotes that includes reptiles and birds.
  • What is the significance of feathers in birds?
    Feathers are a key adaptation for flight and insulation.
  • Placenta
    An organ that connects the developing fetus to the uterus wall for nutrient exchange.
  • What is the evolutionary significance of reptiles?
    They are the earliest living relatives of amniotes and have adaptations for life on land.
  • Mammary glands
    Glands in mammals that produce milk to feed offspring.
  • What are the characteristics of endothermic vertebrates?
    They maintain a constant body temperature and have features like feathers or hair.
  • Amniotes
    A group of tetrapods that includes reptiles, birds, and mammals, characterized by having an amniotic egg.
  • What is the role of the shell in an amniotic egg?
    It provides a protective outer layer for the embryo.
  • Ectothermic
    Organisms that rely on external sources of heat to regulate their body temperature.
  • What are the main components of milk produced by mammary glands?
    Water, fat, and sugar.
  • Lightweight skeletons
    A characteristic of birds that aids in flight.
  • What is the evolutionary relationship between birds and dinosaurs?
    Birds are classified as modern dinosaurs within the monophyletic group of reptiles.
  • Internal fertilization
    A reproductive process where fertilization occurs inside the body, common in reptiles.
  • What is the function of the neocortex in mammals?
    It allows for improved cognition and complex behaviors.
  • Marsupials
    Mammals that birth underdeveloped offspring which continue to develop in a pouch.
  • What is the significance of the three middle ear bones in mammals?
    They are used to convey sound and are a defining feature of mammals.