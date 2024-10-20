Aminotes exam Flashcards
Back
Aminotes exam
How well do you know this?
1/30
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (30)
- EndothermicOrganisms that maintain a constant body temperature through internal metabolic processes.
- What are the three types of mammals?Monotremes, marsupials, and placental mammals.
- ChorionThe outermost membrane surrounding an embryo in an amniotic egg.
- What is the function of the amnion?It is a fluid-filled cavity that encases and protects the embryo.
- SynapsidsA group of amniotes that includes mammals, characterized by certain skull features.
- What distinguishes placental mammals from other mammals?They have a placenta that facilitates nutrient exchange between the mother and developing fetus.
- KeratinA protein found in the scales of reptiles, as well as in human hair and nails.
- What is the role of the yolk sac?It provides food for the embryo and is connected to the gut by blood vessels.
- MonotremesEgg-laying mammals, such as the platypus and echidna.
- What are marsupials known for?They birth underdeveloped offspring that continue to develop in a pouch.
- AlbuminThe protein-rich solution in an egg, commonly known as egg whites.
- What is the function of the allantois?It acts as a waste storage area for the embryo.
- NeocortexA part of the brain in mammals that allows for improved cognition.
- What are the defining features of mammals?Hair, mammary glands, and three middle ear bones.
- SauropsidsA group of amniotes that includes reptiles and birds.
- What is the significance of feathers in birds?Feathers are a key adaptation for flight and insulation.
- PlacentaAn organ that connects the developing fetus to the uterus wall for nutrient exchange.
- What is the evolutionary significance of reptiles?They are the earliest living relatives of amniotes and have adaptations for life on land.
- Mammary glandsGlands in mammals that produce milk to feed offspring.
- What are the characteristics of endothermic vertebrates?They maintain a constant body temperature and have features like feathers or hair.
- AmniotesA group of tetrapods that includes reptiles, birds, and mammals, characterized by having an amniotic egg.
- What is the role of the shell in an amniotic egg?It provides a protective outer layer for the embryo.
- EctothermicOrganisms that rely on external sources of heat to regulate their body temperature.
- What are the main components of milk produced by mammary glands?Water, fat, and sugar.
- Lightweight skeletonsA characteristic of birds that aids in flight.
- What is the evolutionary relationship between birds and dinosaurs?Birds are classified as modern dinosaurs within the monophyletic group of reptiles.
- Internal fertilizationA reproductive process where fertilization occurs inside the body, common in reptiles.
- What is the function of the neocortex in mammals?It allows for improved cognition and complex behaviors.
- MarsupialsMammals that birth underdeveloped offspring which continue to develop in a pouch.
- What is the significance of the three middle ear bones in mammals?They are used to convey sound and are a defining feature of mammals.