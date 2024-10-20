Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Aminotes quiz #2 Flashcards

Aminotes quiz #2
1/10
  • How many amino acids differ between the gibbon and the human sequences?
    The question is incomplete as provided; however, based on typical comparative biology studies, the number of differing amino acids would be determined by analyzing the specific protein sequences of interest.
  • Which of the following are amniotes: reptiles, amphibians, fish, or mammals?
    Reptiles and mammals are amniotes.
  • What are the two main groups of amniotes?
    The two main groups of amniotes are sauropsids (reptiles and birds) and synapsids (mammals).
  • What is the function of the amnion in an amniotic egg?
    The amnion is a fluid-filled cavity that encases and protects the embryo.
  • What is the role of the yolk sac in an amniotic egg?
    The yolk sac provides food for the embryo.
  • What is the primary function of the allantois in an amniotic egg?
    The allantois serves as a waste storage area for the embryo.
  • What distinguishes synapsids from other amniotes?
    Synapsids are distinguished by certain features of the skull and include mammals.
  • What are the three middle ear bones characteristic of mammals?
    The three middle ear bones in mammals are the malleus, incus, and stapes.
  • What is a defining feature of placental mammals?
    Placental mammals have a placenta that connects the developing fetus to the uterus wall for nutrient exchange.
  • What is the primary evolutionary significance of feathers in birds?
    Feathers are an adaptation for flight and are a characteristic feature of birds, which are modern dinosaurs.