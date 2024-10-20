Aminotes quiz #2 Flashcards

How many amino acids differ between the gibbon and the human sequences?
The question is incomplete as provided; however, based on typical comparative biology studies, the number of differing amino acids would be determined by analyzing the specific protein sequences of interest.
Which of the following are amniotes: reptiles, amphibians, fish, or mammals?
Reptiles and mammals are amniotes.
What are the two main groups of amniotes?
The two main groups of amniotes are sauropsids (reptiles and birds) and synapsids (mammals).
What is the function of the amnion in an amniotic egg?
The amnion is a fluid-filled cavity that encases and protects the embryo.
What is the role of the yolk sac in an amniotic egg?
The yolk sac provides food for the embryo.
What is the primary function of the allantois in an amniotic egg?
The allantois serves as a waste storage area for the embryo.
What distinguishes synapsids from other amniotes?
Synapsids are distinguished by certain features of the skull and include mammals.
What are the three middle ear bones characteristic of mammals?
The three middle ear bones in mammals are the malleus, incus, and stapes.
What is a defining feature of placental mammals?
Placental mammals have a placenta that connects the developing fetus to the uterus wall for nutrient exchange.
What is the primary evolutionary significance of feathers in birds?
Feathers are an adaptation for flight and are a characteristic feature of birds, which are modern dinosaurs.