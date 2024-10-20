ATP quiz #2 Flashcards

ATP stands for adenosine triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular activities.
Which is a key component of the energy molecule ATP?
A key component of ATP is its three phosphate groups.
How is energy released from ATP?
Energy is released from ATP through the process of hydrolysis, which breaks the bond between phosphate groups.
How is ADP converted to ATP?
ADP is converted to ATP by the addition of a phosphate group, a process that requires energy.
What does ATP do for the cell?
ATP provides energy for various cellular processes, including muscle contractions and active transport.
What is the function of ATP?
The function of ATP is to store and provide energy for cellular activities.
How do molecules of ATP store and provide energy for the cell?
ATP stores energy in the bonds between its phosphate groups and provides energy when these bonds are broken.
What function does ATP carry out in living things?
ATP functions as the primary energy carrier in living organisms, fueling various cellular processes.
Which organisms need to make ATP?
All living organisms need to make ATP to power their cellular activities.
Which of the following statements is correct regarding ATP? a) ATP is a low-energy molecule. b) ATP consists of two phosphate groups. c) ATP is the primary energy currency of the cell. d) ATP is not involved in cellular processes.
c) ATP is the primary energy currency of the cell.
What is the primary energy-transferring molecule in cells?
The primary energy-transferring molecule in cells is ATP.
What molecule is considered to be the energy currency of the cell and is used to do work?
ATP is considered the energy currency of the cell and is used to do work.
Which is the primary source of energy for most cells in the body?
ATP is the primary source of energy for most cells in the body.
Why is ATP important?
ATP is important because it provides the energy needed for various cellular processes.
What type of cells need to make ATP energy?
All types of cells need to make ATP energy to perform their functions.
What is ATP's importance in the cell?
ATP is crucial in the cell as it provides the energy required for cellular activities and metabolic processes.
Where is ATP produced?
ATP is primarily produced in the mitochondria of cells.
What role do ATP and NADH play in living cells?
ATP provides energy for cellular processes, while NADH is involved in electron transport and energy production.
What is the energy currency of the cell?
The energy currency of the cell is ATP.
Where does the energy come from to power ATP synthase?
The energy to power ATP synthase comes from the proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane.
Where is the most energy stored in an ATP molecule?
The most energy in an ATP molecule is stored in the bonds between the phosphate groups.
Where is the energy stored in ATP?
Energy in ATP is stored in the high-energy phosphate bonds.
Where is the energy in ATP stored?
The energy in ATP is stored in the bonds between its phosphate groups.
What is the energy molecule of the cell called?
The energy molecule of the cell is called ATP.
How does ADP become ATP?
ADP becomes ATP through the addition of a phosphate group, a process that requires energy.
How is ATP used? It is used as
ATP is used as an energy source for various cellular processes.
How does ATP provide the energy cells need?
ATP provides energy by releasing a phosphate group through hydrolysis, which releases energy.
How is ATP made?
ATP is made through cellular respiration, primarily in the mitochondria, using energy from food molecules.
Is energy released or stored when ATP is hydrolyzed?
Energy is released when ATP is hydrolyzed.
The energy stored in ATP comes from which of the following? a) Sunlight b) Chemical bonds c) Water d) Oxygen
b) Chemical bonds
Where is energy stored in ATP?
Energy is stored in the high-energy phosphate bonds of ATP.
What happens when the phosphate bonds of ATP break?
When the phosphate bonds of ATP break, energy is released for cellular processes.
What is ATP used for in cells?
ATP is used to provide energy for various cellular processes, including muscle contraction and active transport.
When an ATP molecule is used to supply energy
When an ATP molecule is used to supply energy, it is hydrolyzed to ADP and a phosphate group, releasing energy.
How many phosphate groups does ADP have?
ADP has two phosphate groups.
Why do cells need ATP?
Cells need ATP to provide the energy required for various cellular functions and processes.
What do cells use ATP for?
Cells use ATP to power cellular activities, such as muscle contractions, active transport, and biosynthesis.
How do organisms make ATP?
Organisms make ATP through cellular respiration, which converts energy from food into ATP.
When is the energy stored in ATP released?
The energy stored in ATP is released when the molecule is hydrolyzed to ADP and a phosphate group.
ATP is a compound that is synthesized (created) when?
ATP is synthesized during cellular respiration, particularly in the mitochondria.