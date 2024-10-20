ATP quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
ATP quiz #3
Why is ATP useful to cells?
Why is ATP useful to cells?
ATP is useful to cells because it provides a readily available source of energy for various cellular processes.
Why is ATP useful to cells?
ATP is useful to cells because it provides a readily available source of energy for various cellular processes.
What is the source of energy for the synthesis of ATP by the enzyme ATP synthase?
The source of energy for ATP synthesis by ATP synthase is the proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane.
What is the only molecule that directly powers your body with energy?
The only molecule that directly powers your body with energy is ATP.
How is energy stored in the ATP molecule?
Energy is stored in the ATP molecule in the bonds between its phosphate groups.
Why is ATP important for cellular processes?
ATP is important for cellular processes because it provides the energy needed for various biochemical reactions.
Which of the following is most similar in structure to ATP? a) DNA b) RNA c) Glucose d) Lipid
b) RNA
Where is ATP made?
ATP is made in the mitochondria of cells.
Why is ATP an important molecule in metabolism?
ATP is important in metabolism because it provides the energy required for metabolic reactions.
How does the structure of ATP make it an ideal source of energy for the cell?
The structure of ATP, with its high-energy phosphate bonds, makes it an ideal source of energy for the cell.
What molecule provides energy for the cell to do work?
ATP provides energy for the cell to do work.
What nucleotide is the energy carrier molecule of a cell?
ATP is the nucleotide that serves as the energy carrier molecule of a cell.
During the ATP cycle
During the ATP cycle, ATP is hydrolyzed to ADP and a phosphate group, releasing energy, and then regenerated from ADP.
When do you think your body uses the most ATP?
The body uses the most ATP during periods of high physical activity or intense cellular processes.
What is the energy molecule that is used in active transport?
The energy molecule used in active transport is ATP.
What molecule is used as energy for active transport?
ATP is used as energy for active transport.
What jobs does ATP help our cells do?
ATP helps cells perform jobs such as muscle contraction, active transport, and biosynthesis.
Where is the energy stored in the ATP molecule?
The energy in the ATP molecule is stored in the bonds between its phosphate groups.
What is the energy currency needed for cellular activities?
The energy currency needed for cellular activities is ATP.
Which statement describes the role of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) in a cell?
ATP acts as the primary energy carrier, providing energy for various cellular processes.
What happens if there is not enough ATP available?
If there is not enough ATP available, cellular processes that require energy may slow down or stop.
Which is the biological importance of the molecule adenosine triphosphate (ATP)?
The biological importance of ATP is that it provides energy for cellular processes and reactions.
What do cells store and release as the main source of chemical energy?
Cells store and release ATP as the main source of chemical energy.
The temporary storage of energy in ATP molecules is part of which process?
The temporary storage of energy in ATP molecules is part of cellular respiration.
How do ADP and ATP interact with the enzyme phosphofructokinase?
ADP and ATP regulate the activity of phosphofructokinase, an enzyme involved in glycolysis.
Where does ATP come from?
ATP is produced through cellular respiration, primarily in the mitochondria.
What molecule do cells use to power their cellular processes?
Cells use ATP to power their cellular processes.
What is the most important energy currency used by cells?
The most important energy currency used by cells is ATP.
What is the primary energy source for cells?
The primary energy source for cells is ATP.
Which of the following is not a component of ATP? a) Adenine b) Ribose c) Phosphate groups d) Glucose
d) Glucose
What is the energy currency molecule of the cell?
The energy currency molecule of the cell is ATP.
Which yields the most ATP?
Aerobic respiration yields the most ATP compared to other metabolic processes.
Where is most of the energy in ATP stored?
Most of the energy in ATP is stored in the bonds between its phosphate groups.
Why is it efficient for cells to keep only a small supply of ATP on hand?
It is efficient because ATP is unstable and can be quickly regenerated as needed.
Within an ATP molecule
Within an ATP molecule, energy is stored in the high-energy phosphate bonds.
What drives the production of ATP by ATP synthase?
The proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane drives the production of ATP by ATP synthase.
Which of the following molecules is a part of ATP? a) Adenine b) Thymine c) Cytosine d) Guanine
a) Adenine
Which of the following statements best describes ATP?
ATP is a high-energy molecule that serves as the primary energy carrier in cells.
Which of the following makes ATP for the cell?
Mitochondria make ATP for the cell through cellular respiration.
In what process is ATP produced?
ATP is produced in the process of cellular respiration.
What is the molecule that cells use for energy?
Cells use ATP for energy.