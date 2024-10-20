ATP quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the primary energy-providing molecule in the human body?
The primary energy-providing molecule in the human body is ATP.
What is ATP and why is it important?
ATP is adenosine triphosphate, a molecule that provides energy for cellular processes, making it essential for life.
Which scientist was able to produce ATP?
The discovery of ATP production is attributed to several scientists, including Fritz Lipmann and others who studied cellular respiration.
How do we get energy from ATP?
We get energy from ATP through the hydrolysis of its phosphate bonds, releasing energy for cellular activities.
Which of the following describes the major function of ATP in cells?
The major function of ATP in cells is to provide energy for various cellular processes.
What does ATP consist of?
ATP consists of three phosphate groups, a ribose sugar, and an adenine base.
What does ATP do in a cell?
ATP provides energy for cellular processes and reactions in a cell.
Which statement about ATP is true?
ATP is the primary energy carrier in cells, providing energy for various cellular activities.
What is the energy currency of cells?
The energy currency of cells is ATP.
What energy molecule powers active transport?
ATP powers active transport.
What molecule is the energy currency of the cell?
ATP is the energy currency of the cell.
Where specifically is energy stored in ATP?
Energy is specifically stored in the bonds between the phosphate groups of ATP.
Which process is directly responsible for the synthesis of ATP molecules?
Cellular respiration is directly responsible for the synthesis of ATP molecules.
Why is ATP considered the energy currency of the cell?
ATP is considered the energy currency of the cell because it provides a readily available source of energy for cellular processes.
Where is the energy stored in a molecule of ATP?
The energy is stored in the high-energy phosphate bonds of a molecule of ATP.
What is ATP made from?
ATP is made from adenosine diphosphate (ADP) and inorganic phosphate, using energy from cellular respiration.
Where are these high-energy bonds found in ATP?
The high-energy bonds in ATP are found between its phosphate groups.
What process produces ATP?
Cellular respiration produces ATP.
Which of the following is not a process that regenerates ATP? a) Glycolysis b) Photosynthesis c) Fermentation d) Protein synthesis
d) Protein synthesis
Which are materials found in a molecule of ATP?
Materials found in a molecule of ATP include adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.
Why is ATP used as the energy molecule of the cell?
ATP is used as the energy molecule of the cell because it can easily release and store energy by breaking and forming its phosphate bonds.
ATP is an example of which molecule of life?
ATP is an example of a nucleotide.
Why do we need ATP?
We need ATP to provide energy for cellular processes and functions necessary for life.
What is the role of ATP?
The role of ATP is to provide energy for cellular processes and reactions.
An ATP molecule is made up of which of the following? a) Adenine, ribose, and three phosphate groups b) Thymine, deoxyribose, and two phosphate groups c) Cytosine, ribose, and one phosphate group d) Guanine, ribose, and four phosphate groups
a) Adenine, ribose, and three phosphate groups
How do cells release energy from ATP?
Cells release energy from ATP by hydrolyzing it to ADP and a phosphate group.
What is the name of the enzyme that creates ATP?
The enzyme that creates ATP is ATP synthase.
How is ATP formed?
ATP is formed by the addition of a phosphate group to ADP, using energy from cellular respiration.
What is the process that makes ATP?
The process that makes ATP is cellular respiration.
Which molecule is required to generate ATP in a cell?
ADP and inorganic phosphate are required to generate ATP in a cell.
Which of the following activities requires ATP to function? a) Muscle contraction b) Passive diffusion c) Osmosis d) Simple diffusion
a) Muscle contraction
Where is ATP produced in the cell?
ATP is produced in the mitochondria of the cell.
What process makes ATP?
Cellular respiration makes ATP.
What is the energy molecule used by all the cells of an organism?
The energy molecule used by all the cells of an organism is ATP.
Which process is directly responsible for the synthesis of adenosine triphosphate molecules?
Cellular respiration is directly responsible for the synthesis of adenosine triphosphate molecules.
What are some processes that use ATP?
Processes that use ATP include muscle contraction, active transport, and biosynthesis.
What enzyme makes ATP?
ATP synthase makes ATP.
What type of cells make ATP?
All types of cells make ATP.
How does ATP work?
ATP works by releasing energy when its phosphate bonds are broken, which is used to power cellular processes.
Which of the following statements about ATP is inaccurate? a) ATP is the primary energy carrier in cells. b) ATP consists of three phosphate groups. c) ATP is a stable molecule that stores energy long-term. d) ATP provides energy for cellular processes.
c) ATP is a stable molecule that stores energy long-term.