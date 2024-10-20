Skip to main content
General Biology
ATP quiz #5 Flashcards
ATP quiz #5
What is ATP composed of?
What is ATP composed of?
ATP is composed of adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.
Terms in this set (27)
What is ATP composed of?
ATP is composed of adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.
How is the catabolic hydrolysis of ATP used in the cell?
The catabolic hydrolysis of ATP releases energy that is used to power cellular processes.
Which of the following produces the most ATP? a) Glycolysis b) Krebs cycle c) Electron transport chain d) Fermentation
c) Electron transport chain
Which of the following requires ATP? a) Passive diffusion b) Active transport c) Osmosis d) Simple diffusion
b) Active transport
Which statement best describes the role of ATP in a living system?
ATP acts as the primary energy carrier, providing energy for various cellular processes.
In addition to ATP
In addition to ATP, other molecules like NADH and FADH2 also play roles in cellular energy transfer.
What is the high energy molecule formed at the end of cellular respiration called?
The high energy molecule formed at the end of cellular respiration is ATP.
When ATP is hydrolyzed to ADP
When ATP is hydrolyzed to ADP, energy is released for cellular processes.
ATP binding leads to which of the following actions?
ATP binding can lead to conformational changes in proteins, activating or altering their function.
How is the energy released in a molecule of ATP?
The energy is released in a molecule of ATP by breaking the bond between its phosphate groups.
What is the energy transfer molecule in cells?
The energy transfer molecule in cells is ATP.
Which of the following is the enzyme used to synthesize ATP?
The enzyme used to synthesize ATP is ATP synthase.
What type of biological molecule is ATP?
ATP is a nucleotide.
Which of the following does not describe uses for the ATP molecule? a) Energy storage b) Energy transfer c) Genetic information storage d) Muscle contraction
c) Genetic information storage
Which of the following best describes the structure of ATP?
ATP consists of adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.
Why do yeast cells need ATP?
Yeast cells need ATP to provide energy for cellular processes and growth.
What is the universal form of cellular energy?
The universal form of cellular energy is ATP.
What is the name of the stored energy molecule our cells and bodies need?
The stored energy molecule our cells and bodies need is ATP.
How does ATP provide energy to your body?
ATP provides energy to your body by releasing energy when its phosphate bonds are broken.
What powers ATP synthase?
The proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane powers ATP synthase.
What is the main molecule for cellular energy?
The main molecule for cellular energy is ATP.
What is the function of ATP in cells?
The function of ATP in cells is to provide energy for various cellular processes.
What are ATP molecules used for?
ATP molecules are used to provide energy for cellular processes such as muscle contraction and active transport.
What is the energy created in the cell used for?
The energy created in the cell is used for cellular processes and functions, such as muscle contraction and biosynthesis.
What are the functions of ATP?
The functions of ATP include providing energy for cellular processes, muscle contraction, and active transport.
What three processes do cells need ATP for?
Cells need ATP for processes such as muscle contraction, active transport, and biosynthesis.
What molecule is the primary source of energy for biochemical processes?
The primary source of energy for biochemical processes is ATP.