ATP quiz #5 Flashcards

ATP quiz #5
  • What is ATP composed of?
    ATP is composed of adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.
  • How is the catabolic hydrolysis of ATP used in the cell?
    The catabolic hydrolysis of ATP releases energy that is used to power cellular processes.
  • Which of the following produces the most ATP? a) Glycolysis b) Krebs cycle c) Electron transport chain d) Fermentation
    c) Electron transport chain
  • Which of the following requires ATP? a) Passive diffusion b) Active transport c) Osmosis d) Simple diffusion
    b) Active transport
  • Which statement best describes the role of ATP in a living system?
    ATP acts as the primary energy carrier, providing energy for various cellular processes.
  • In addition to ATP
    In addition to ATP, other molecules like NADH and FADH2 also play roles in cellular energy transfer.
  • What is the high energy molecule formed at the end of cellular respiration called?
    The high energy molecule formed at the end of cellular respiration is ATP.
  • When ATP is hydrolyzed to ADP
    When ATP is hydrolyzed to ADP, energy is released for cellular processes.
  • ATP binding leads to which of the following actions?
    ATP binding can lead to conformational changes in proteins, activating or altering their function.
  • How is the energy released in a molecule of ATP?
    The energy is released in a molecule of ATP by breaking the bond between its phosphate groups.
  • What is the energy transfer molecule in cells?
    The energy transfer molecule in cells is ATP.
  • Which of the following is the enzyme used to synthesize ATP?
    The enzyme used to synthesize ATP is ATP synthase.
  • What type of biological molecule is ATP?
    ATP is a nucleotide.
  • Which of the following does not describe uses for the ATP molecule? a) Energy storage b) Energy transfer c) Genetic information storage d) Muscle contraction
    c) Genetic information storage
  • Which of the following best describes the structure of ATP?
    ATP consists of adenine, ribose sugar, and three phosphate groups.
  • Why do yeast cells need ATP?
    Yeast cells need ATP to provide energy for cellular processes and growth.
  • What is the universal form of cellular energy?
    The universal form of cellular energy is ATP.
  • What is the name of the stored energy molecule our cells and bodies need?
    The stored energy molecule our cells and bodies need is ATP.
  • How does ATP provide energy to your body?
    ATP provides energy to your body by releasing energy when its phosphate bonds are broken.
  • What powers ATP synthase?
    The proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane powers ATP synthase.
  • What is the main molecule for cellular energy?
    The main molecule for cellular energy is ATP.
  • What is the function of ATP in cells?
    The function of ATP in cells is to provide energy for various cellular processes.
  • What are ATP molecules used for?
    ATP molecules are used to provide energy for cellular processes such as muscle contraction and active transport.
  • What is the energy created in the cell used for?
    The energy created in the cell is used for cellular processes and functions, such as muscle contraction and biosynthesis.
  • What are the functions of ATP?
    The functions of ATP include providing energy for cellular processes, muscle contraction, and active transport.
  • What three processes do cells need ATP for?
    Cells need ATP for processes such as muscle contraction, active transport, and biosynthesis.
  • What molecule is the primary source of energy for biochemical processes?
    The primary source of energy for biochemical processes is ATP.