ATP quiz #6 Flashcards

How does ATP provide energy for cellular activities? ATP provides energy through hydrolysis, where a phosphate group is removed, releasing energy that can be used by the cell.

What is the difference between ATP, ADP, and AMP? ATP has three phosphate groups, ADP has two, and AMP has one phosphate group.

How is ATP regenerated in the cell? ATP is regenerated by adding a phosphate group to ADP, using energy derived from the breakdown of food molecules.

What is phosphorylation and how does it relate to ATP? Phosphorylation is the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule, often altering the molecule's activity or function.

Why is ATP considered a high-energy molecule? ATP is considered high-energy because the bonds between its phosphate groups store significant potential energy, which is released upon hydrolysis.

What are the two components of the adenosine part of ATP? The adenosine part consists of a pentose sugar and an adenine nitrogenous base.