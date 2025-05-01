Skip to main content
General Biology
My Courses
College Courses
Professional Courses
My Courses
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Calculus
New!
Business Calculus
New!
Statistics
New!
Business Statistics
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
New!
Health Sciences
Personal Health & Wellness
Nutrition
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
AI Tools
Study Prep Blog
Channels Home
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
ATP quiz #6 Flashcards
Back
ATP quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
How does ATP provide energy for cellular activities?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
How does ATP provide energy for cellular activities?
ATP provides energy through hydrolysis, where a phosphate group is removed, releasing energy that can be used by the cell.
Track progress
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/26
Related flashcards
Related practice
Recommended videos
Guided course
06:43
ATP
Jason
13501
views
224
rank
2
comments
Guided course
04:57
Energy Coupling
Jason
10573
views
144
rank
1
comments
Guided course
03:
Phosphorylation
Jason
9322
views
205
rank
Terms in this set (26)
Hide definitions
How does ATP provide energy for cellular activities?
ATP provides energy through hydrolysis, where a phosphate group is removed, releasing energy that can be used by the cell.
What is the difference between ATP, ADP, and AMP?
ATP has three phosphate groups, ADP has two, and AMP has one phosphate group.
How is ATP regenerated in the cell?
ATP is regenerated by adding a phosphate group to ADP, using energy derived from the breakdown of food molecules.
What is phosphorylation and how does it relate to ATP?
Phosphorylation is the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule, often altering the molecule's activity or function.
Why is ATP considered a high-energy molecule?
ATP is considered high-energy because the bonds between its phosphate groups store significant potential energy, which is released upon hydrolysis.
What are the two components of the adenosine part of ATP?
The adenosine part consists of a pentose sugar and an adenine nitrogenous base.
What is the role of water in ATP hydrolysis?
Water is used to break the bond between phosphate groups in ATP during hydrolysis.
What is an exergonic reaction and how is ATP hydrolysis classified?
An exergonic reaction releases energy; ATP hydrolysis is an exergonic reaction.
What is the function of the phosphate group released during ATP hydrolysis?
The released phosphate group can be transferred to other molecules, often altering their activity through phosphorylation.
Can phosphorylation both activate and inactivate molecules?
Yes, phosphorylation can either activate or inactivate target molecules, depending on the context.
What is the chemical formula for the process of ATP hydrolysis?
ATP + H2O → ADP + Pi + energy
How does the energy from food ultimately power cellular work?
Energy from food is used to synthesize ATP, which is then hydrolyzed to power cellular work.
What is the significance of the pentose sugar in ATP?
The pentose sugar forms part of the adenosine structure, linking the adenine base to the phosphate groups.
What happens to the phosphate group after it is released from ATP?
The phosphate group can be attached to other molecules, modifying their activity through phosphorylation.
Why is ATP often called the 'energy currency' of the cell?
ATP is called the 'energy currency' because it stores and transfers energy for nearly all cellular processes.
What is the difference between exergonic and endergonic reactions?
Exergonic reactions release energy, while endergonic reactions require an input of energy.
How does ATP hydrolysis relate to metabolic pathways?
ATP hydrolysis provides the energy needed to drive various steps in metabolic pathways.
What is the effect of ATP hydrolysis on the conformation of proteins?
ATP hydrolysis can lead to phosphorylation, which may change a protein's conformation and function.
What is the role of ATP in activating glucose for metabolism?
ATP phosphorylates glucose, converting it to an active form that can participate in metabolic reactions.
How does the number of phosphate groups in ATP, ADP, and AMP affect their energy content?
ATP has the most energy due to three phosphate groups; ADP and AMP have progressively less energy with fewer phosphate groups.
What is the importance of the adenine base in ATP?
The adenine base is part of the adenosine structure, which, along with the pentose sugar, forms the backbone of ATP.
How does ATP hydrolysis contribute to homeostasis in cells?
ATP hydrolysis provides energy for processes that maintain cellular homeostasis, such as active transport and biosynthesis.
What is meant by the term 'phosphorylated intermediate'?
A phosphorylated intermediate is a molecule that has received a phosphate group from ATP, often making it more reactive.
How does ATP hydrolysis link catabolic and anabolic pathways?
ATP hydrolysis links catabolic (energy-releasing) and anabolic (energy-consuming) pathways by transferring energy from one to the other.
What is the role of ATP in signal transduction pathways?
ATP provides phosphate groups for phosphorylation, which can activate or deactivate proteins in signal transduction pathways.
Why is the hydrolysis of ATP considered an exergonic reaction?
ATP hydrolysis is exergonic because it releases free energy that can be used to do cellular work.
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.