ATP quiz #6 Flashcards

ATP quiz #6
  • How does ATP provide energy for cellular activities?
    ATP provides energy through hydrolysis, where a phosphate group is removed, releasing energy that can be used by the cell.
  • What is the difference between ATP, ADP, and AMP?
    ATP has three phosphate groups, ADP has two, and AMP has one phosphate group.
  • How is ATP regenerated in the cell?
    ATP is regenerated by adding a phosphate group to ADP, using energy derived from the breakdown of food molecules.
  • What is phosphorylation and how does it relate to ATP?
    Phosphorylation is the transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule, often altering the molecule's activity or function.
  • Why is ATP considered a high-energy molecule?
    ATP is considered high-energy because the bonds between its phosphate groups store significant potential energy, which is released upon hydrolysis.
  • What are the two components of the adenosine part of ATP?
    The adenosine part consists of a pentose sugar and an adenine nitrogenous base.
  • What is the role of water in ATP hydrolysis?
    Water is used to break the bond between phosphate groups in ATP during hydrolysis.
  • What is an exergonic reaction and how is ATP hydrolysis classified?
    An exergonic reaction releases energy; ATP hydrolysis is an exergonic reaction.
  • What is the function of the phosphate group released during ATP hydrolysis?
    The released phosphate group can be transferred to other molecules, often altering their activity through phosphorylation.
  • Can phosphorylation both activate and inactivate molecules?
    Yes, phosphorylation can either activate or inactivate target molecules, depending on the context.
  • What is the chemical formula for the process of ATP hydrolysis?
    ATP + H2O → ADP + Pi + energy
  • How does the energy from food ultimately power cellular work?
    Energy from food is used to synthesize ATP, which is then hydrolyzed to power cellular work.
  • What is the significance of the pentose sugar in ATP?
    The pentose sugar forms part of the adenosine structure, linking the adenine base to the phosphate groups.
  • What happens to the phosphate group after it is released from ATP?
    The phosphate group can be attached to other molecules, modifying their activity through phosphorylation.
  • Why is ATP often called the 'energy currency' of the cell?
    ATP is called the 'energy currency' because it stores and transfers energy for nearly all cellular processes.
  • What is the difference between exergonic and endergonic reactions?
    Exergonic reactions release energy, while endergonic reactions require an input of energy.
  • How does ATP hydrolysis relate to metabolic pathways?
    ATP hydrolysis provides the energy needed to drive various steps in metabolic pathways.
  • What is the effect of ATP hydrolysis on the conformation of proteins?
    ATP hydrolysis can lead to phosphorylation, which may change a protein's conformation and function.
  • What is the role of ATP in activating glucose for metabolism?
    ATP phosphorylates glucose, converting it to an active form that can participate in metabolic reactions.
  • How does the number of phosphate groups in ATP, ADP, and AMP affect their energy content?
    ATP has the most energy due to three phosphate groups; ADP and AMP have progressively less energy with fewer phosphate groups.
  • What is the importance of the adenine base in ATP?
    The adenine base is part of the adenosine structure, which, along with the pentose sugar, forms the backbone of ATP.
  • How does ATP hydrolysis contribute to homeostasis in cells?
    ATP hydrolysis provides energy for processes that maintain cellular homeostasis, such as active transport and biosynthesis.
  • What is meant by the term 'phosphorylated intermediate'?
    A phosphorylated intermediate is a molecule that has received a phosphate group from ATP, often making it more reactive.
  • How does ATP hydrolysis link catabolic and anabolic pathways?
    ATP hydrolysis links catabolic (energy-releasing) and anabolic (energy-consuming) pathways by transferring energy from one to the other.
  • What is the role of ATP in signal transduction pathways?
    ATP provides phosphate groups for phosphorylation, which can activate or deactivate proteins in signal transduction pathways.
  • Why is the hydrolysis of ATP considered an exergonic reaction?
    ATP hydrolysis is exergonic because it releases free energy that can be used to do cellular work.