Autosomal Inheritance quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is an autosomal dominant disorder: polydactyly, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, or sickle cell anemia?
Polydactyly is an autosomal dominant disorder, requiring only one dominant allele for expression.
How are autosomes different from sex chromosomes?
Autosomes are non-sex chromosomes that determine traits not related to gender, while sex chromosomes determine gender-related traits.
How can a child inherit cystic fibrosis if neither parent has the disease?
Cystic fibrosis is autosomal recessive, so a child can inherit it if both parents are carriers of the recessive allele.
Which of the following statements about autosomal recessive traits is true: they appear in every generation, they require one dominant allele, they often skip generations, or they are linked to sex chromosomes?
Autosomal recessive traits often skip generations because they require two recessive alleles for expression.
Which genetic disorders are inherited in an autosomal dominant fashion?
Polydactyly is an example of a genetic disorder inherited in an autosomal dominant fashion.
What is required for an autosomal recessive disorder to be expressed?
An autosomal recessive disorder requires two recessive alleles for expression.
What is a characteristic feature of autosomal dominant inheritance?
Autosomal dominant inheritance appears in every generation without skipping.
What is a characteristic feature of autosomal recessive inheritance?
Autosomal recessive inheritance often skips generations.
What is the inheritance pattern of cystic fibrosis?
Cystic fibrosis follows an autosomal recessive inheritance pattern.
What is the inheritance pattern of polydactyly?
Polydactyly follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern.