Biogeochemical Cycles quiz #3 Flashcards

Describe the main reservoirs and processes involved in the water cycle. The main reservoirs in the water cycle are the oceans, atmosphere, land, and groundwater. Key processes include evaporation (mainly from oceans), condensation, precipitation, runoff, infiltration into groundwater, and transpiration from plants (evapotranspiration).

Explain the significance of the atmosphere in the nitrogen cycle and how nitrogen becomes available to living organisms. The atmosphere is the largest reservoir of nitrogen (as N2 gas), but most organisms cannot use it directly. Nitrogen-fixing bacteria in soil or plant root nodules convert N2 into usable forms like ammonium (NH4+) and nitrate (NO3-), which plants can absorb and use.

How do human activities impact the carbon and nitrogen cycles? Humans impact the carbon cycle by burning fossil fuels, increasing atmospheric CO2 and contributing to global warming. In the nitrogen cycle, humans add nitrogen to ecosystems through fertilizers and industrial processes, which can lead to pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and ecosystem imbalances.

What is denitrification, and why is it important in the nitrogen cycle? Denitrification is the process by which denitrifying bacteria convert nitrates (NO3-) back into nitrogen gas (N2), returning nitrogen to the atmosphere. It is important because it completes the nitrogen cycle and prevents the accumulation of excess nitrates in ecosystems.

How does the process of evapotranspiration contribute to the water cycle? Evapotranspiration combines evaporation from land and water surfaces with transpiration from plants, releasing water vapor into the atmosphere. This process is essential for moving water from terrestrial ecosystems back into the atmosphere, maintaining the water cycle.

