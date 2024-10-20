Blood Sugar Homeostasis exam Flashcards
Blood Sugar Homeostasis
The process of maintaining stable blood glucose levels through hormonal regulation.
What is the primary function of insulin?
To lower blood sugar by promoting glucose uptake and glycogen storage.
What is the primary function of glucagon?
To raise blood sugar by stimulating glycogen breakdown and gluconeogenesis.
Diabetes Mellitus
A disease that disrupts blood sugar homeostasis due to problems with insulin production or response.
Type 1 Diabetes
A form of diabetes where the pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin, often due to an autoimmune reaction.
Type 2 Diabetes
A form of diabetes where the body's cells fail to properly respond to insulin.
What happens when blood sugar is high?
The pancreas releases insulin, which promotes glucose uptake and glycogen storage in muscles and the liver.
What happens when blood sugar is low?
The pancreas releases glucagon, which stimulates glycogen breakdown and gluconeogenesis in the liver.
Glycogen
A highly branched structure in which glucose is stored in animals.
Glycogenesis
The creation of glycogen from glucose, promoted by insulin.
Gluconeogenesis
The construction of glucose from non-carbohydrate carbon sources, stimulated by glucagon.
What is the role of the liver in blood sugar homeostasis?
The liver stores glycogen and performs gluconeogenesis in response to glucagon.
What is glycosylation?
A process where sugars chemically attach to tissues, which can lead to long-term health consequences.
Why is maintaining blood sugar levels essential?
To prevent dangerous conditions like glycosylation and hypoglycemia, which can lead to severe health issues or death.
What is the pancreas's role in blood sugar regulation?
It produces and secretes insulin and glucagon to regulate blood sugar levels.
What is insulin insensitivity?
A condition where the body's cells fail to properly respond to insulin, characteristic of Type 2 diabetes.
What triggers the release of insulin?
High blood sugar levels.
What triggers the release of glucagon?
Low blood sugar levels.
Why is gluconeogenesis tightly regulated?
Because it is an energy-intensive process and should only occur when necessary.
What is the consequence of low blood sugar?
It can be extremely dangerous and potentially lead to death if not corrected.
What is the consequence of high blood sugar?
It can lead to glycosylation and long-term health issues.
What is the role of muscles in blood sugar homeostasis?
Muscles store glycogen in response to insulin but use it up quickly for energy.
What is the 'balancing act' in blood sugar homeostasis?
The continuous regulation of blood sugar levels by insulin and glucagon to maintain a stable state.
What is the set point in blood sugar homeostasis?
The optimal blood sugar level that the body aims to maintain through hormonal regulation.
What is the effect of insulin on the liver?
It promotes the uptake of glucose and its storage as glycogen.
What is the effect of glucagon on the liver?
It stimulates the breakdown of glycogen into glucose and gluconeogenesis.