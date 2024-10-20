Skip to main content
Blood Sugar Homeostasis exam Flashcards

Blood Sugar Homeostasis exam
  • Blood Sugar Homeostasis

    The process of maintaining stable blood glucose levels through hormonal regulation.

  • What is the primary function of insulin?

    To lower blood sugar by promoting glucose uptake and glycogen storage.

  • What is the primary function of glucagon?

    To raise blood sugar by stimulating glycogen breakdown and gluconeogenesis.

  • Diabetes Mellitus

    A disease that disrupts blood sugar homeostasis due to problems with insulin production or response.

  • Type 1 Diabetes

    A form of diabetes where the pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin, often due to an autoimmune reaction.

  • Type 2 Diabetes

    A form of diabetes where the body's cells fail to properly respond to insulin.

  • What happens when blood sugar is high?

    The pancreas releases insulin, which promotes glucose uptake and glycogen storage in muscles and the liver.

  • What happens when blood sugar is low?

    The pancreas releases glucagon, which stimulates glycogen breakdown and gluconeogenesis in the liver.

  • Glycogen

    A highly branched structure in which glucose is stored in animals.

  • Glycogenesis

    The creation of glycogen from glucose, promoted by insulin.

  • Gluconeogenesis

    The construction of glucose from non-carbohydrate carbon sources, stimulated by glucagon.

  • What is the role of the liver in blood sugar homeostasis?

    The liver stores glycogen and performs gluconeogenesis in response to glucagon.

  • What is glycosylation?

    A process where sugars chemically attach to tissues, which can lead to long-term health consequences.

  • Why is maintaining blood sugar levels essential?

    To prevent dangerous conditions like glycosylation and hypoglycemia, which can lead to severe health issues or death.

  • What is the pancreas's role in blood sugar regulation?

    It produces and secretes insulin and glucagon to regulate blood sugar levels.

  • What is insulin insensitivity?

    A condition where the body's cells fail to properly respond to insulin, characteristic of Type 2 diabetes.

  • What triggers the release of insulin?

    High blood sugar levels.

  • What triggers the release of glucagon?

    Low blood sugar levels.

  • Why is gluconeogenesis tightly regulated?

    Because it is an energy-intensive process and should only occur when necessary.

  • What is the consequence of low blood sugar?

    It can be extremely dangerous and potentially lead to death if not corrected.

  • What is the consequence of high blood sugar?

    It can lead to glycosylation and long-term health issues.

  • What is the role of muscles in blood sugar homeostasis?

    Muscles store glycogen in response to insulin but use it up quickly for energy.

  • What is the 'balancing act' in blood sugar homeostasis?

    The continuous regulation of blood sugar levels by insulin and glucagon to maintain a stable state.

  • What is the set point in blood sugar homeostasis?

    The optimal blood sugar level that the body aims to maintain through hormonal regulation.

  • What is the effect of insulin on the liver?

    It promotes the uptake of glucose and its storage as glycogen.

  • What is the effect of glucagon on the liver?

    It stimulates the breakdown of glycogen into glucose and gluconeogenesis.