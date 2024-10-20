Cancer exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cancer exam

Cancer exam
  • Cancer

    A disease characterized by uncontrolled cell division leading to malignant and benign tumors.

  • Malignant Tumor

    A cancerous tumor that can metastasize to other organs.

  • Benign Tumor

    A noncancerous tumor that remains localized and does not metastasize.

  • What is metastasis?

    The process by which cancer cells spread to other parts of the body.

  • Proto-oncogene

    A gene that promotes appropriate cell division, acting like a green light for cell division.

  • Tumor Suppressor Gene

    A gene that inhibits cell division, acting like a red light for cell division.

  • Oncogene

    A mutated proto-oncogene that promotes unrestrained cell growth and cancer development.

  • What role does p53 play in cell growth?

    p53 is a protein that acts as a tumor suppressor gene, inhibiting cell division.

  • Capsulated Tumor

    A tumor surrounded by a capsule of tissue, typically benign and localized.

  • Non-capsulated Tumor

    A tumor not surrounded by a capsule, typically malignant and capable of metastasis.

  • What is the main difference between malignant and benign tumors?

    Malignant tumors are cancerous and can metastasize, while benign tumors are noncancerous and remain localized.

  • Cell Cycle Regulation

    The process by which cells control their growth and division, involving proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes.

  • What happens when proto-oncogenes mutate?

    They become oncogenes, leading to unrestrained cell growth and cancer.

  • What is the function of tumor suppressor genes?

    To inhibit cell division and prevent uncontrolled cell growth.

  • What are the two main types of tumors?

    Malignant tumors and benign tumors.

  • How do malignant tumors affect the body?

    They can metastasize to other organs, causing health complications in multiple areas.

  • What is the role of proto-oncogenes in normal cells?

    To promote appropriate cell division.

  • What is the role of tumor suppressor genes in normal cells?

    To inhibit cell division and prevent excessive cell growth.

  • What is a tumor?

    An overgrowth of cells forming an abnormal mass of tissue.

  • How do benign tumors differ in growth rate compared to malignant tumors?

    Benign tumors grow more slowly, while malignant tumors grow very fast.

  • What is the significance of the capsule in benign tumors?

    It contains the tumor cells, preventing them from spreading.

  • What is the primary danger of malignant tumors?

    Their ability to metastasize and affect multiple organs.

  • What can mutations in tumor suppressor genes lead to?

    Uncontrolled cell division and cancer.

  • What is the main characteristic of cancer cells?

    Uncontrolled and unregulated cell division.

  • How do proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes work together?

    Proto-oncogenes promote cell division, while tumor suppressor genes inhibit it, maintaining balance.

  • What is the effect of oncogenes on cell growth?

    They promote unrestrained cell growth, leading to cancer.

  • What is the role of cell cycle regulation in preventing cancer?

    It ensures cells divide appropriately, preventing uncontrolled growth.