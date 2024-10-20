Cancer quiz #2 Flashcards

Cancer cells exhibit uncontrolled cell division, lack of differentiation, and the ability to invade other tissues, unlike normal cells which have regulated growth and specific functions.
What is the difference between normal cell division and cancer cell division?
Normal cell division is tightly regulated by proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes, while cancer cell division is unregulated due to mutations in these genes.
Is cancer contagious?
No, cancer is not contagious. It is caused by genetic mutations and environmental factors, not by infectious agents.
How does p53 prevent cancer cells from forming?
p53 is a tumor suppressor protein that can initiate apoptosis in damaged cells, preventing them from becoming cancerous.
What is metastasis?
Metastasis is the process by which cancer cells spread from the original tumor site to other parts of the body.
What is true of all cancers?
All cancers are characterized by uncontrolled cell division and the potential to invade other tissues.
What information could cancer researchers gain from using DNA microarrays?
DNA microarrays can help researchers identify gene expression patterns and mutations associated with cancer.
Which of the following are ways to differentiate between cancer cells and normal cells? A) Rate of division B) Ability to metastasize C) Chromosomal stability D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is cancer?
Cancer is a disease characterized by uncontrolled cell division leading to the formation of malignant tumors.
What is the difference between a malignant tumor and a benign tumor?
Malignant tumors are cancerous and can metastasize, while benign tumors are noncancerous and remain localized.
What are the typical functions of proteins encoded by genes that may become oncogenes?
These proteins typically promote cell division and growth.
Which noncommunicable disease is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells?
Cancer
Which of the following is most likely to occur when a tumor-suppressor gene is mutated? A) Increased cell division B) Decreased cell division C) No effect on cell division D) Cell death
A) Increased cell division
How do benign and malignant tumors differ?
Benign tumors are noncancerous and do not spread, while malignant tumors are cancerous and can metastasize.
Which of the following are characteristics of cancer cells? A) Uncontrolled growth B) Ability to invade other tissues C) Resistance to apoptosis D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following statements about oncogenes is false? A) Oncogenes are mutated proto-oncogenes B) Oncogenes promote unrestrained cell growth C) Oncogenes inhibit cell division D) Oncogenes can lead to cancer
C) Oncogenes inhibit cell division
How could loss of chromosomes result in cancer?
Loss of chromosomes can lead to the loss of tumor suppressor genes, resulting in uncontrolled cell division.
What can normal cells do that cancer cells cannot?
Normal cells can undergo apoptosis and have regulated cell division, unlike cancer cells.
Which of the following is not true about cancer cells? A) They have regulated growth B) They can invade other tissues C) They often have genetic mutations D) They can form tumors
A) They have regulated growth
What are characteristics of cancer cells?
Cancer cells have uncontrolled growth, the ability to invade other tissues, and often have genetic mutations.
Which of the following statements about cancer is false? A) Cancer cells have uncontrolled growth B) Cancer is always hereditary C) Cancer can metastasize D) Cancer involves genetic mutations
B) Cancer is always hereditary
Which of the following help to explain how changes to the cell cycle can lead to cancer? A) Mutations in proto-oncogenes B) Mutations in tumor suppressor genes C) Both A and B D) Neither A nor B
C) Both A and B
Evaluate each of the following defects. Which could lead to uncontrolled growth in cancer? A) Loss of tumor suppressor gene function B) Activation of oncogenes C) Both A and B D) Neither A nor B
C) Both A and B
Epigenetic disruptions of which part of the human genome may be involved in many cancers?
Epigenetic disruptions of tumor suppressor genes and proto-oncogenes may be involved in many cancers.
P53 is a protein that can initiate apoptosis in a damaged cell. What is apoptosis?
Apoptosis is the process of programmed cell death.
Which of these could lead to the conversion of a proto-oncogene into an oncogene? A) Gene amplification B) Point mutation C) Chromosomal translocation D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the choices could be a proto-oncogene? A) A gene that promotes cell division B) A gene that inhibits cell division C) A gene that repairs DNA D) A gene that induces apoptosis
A) A gene that promotes cell division
How are the chromosomes different in the cancer cells compared to normal cells?
Cancer cells often have chromosomal abnormalities such as aneuploidy or structural rearrangements.
What results from uncontrolled mitosis?
Uncontrolled mitosis can lead to the formation of tumors and cancer.
What is the main difference between cancer cells and normal cells?
The main difference is that cancer cells have uncontrolled growth and division, while normal cells have regulated growth.
Which of the following statements is true with respect to the genetic risk of cancer? A) All cancers are hereditary B) Some cancers have a genetic component C) Cancer cannot be influenced by genetics D) Cancer is only caused by environmental factors
B) Some cancers have a genetic component
How is HeLa a call for us to do better with regard to ethical issues in science?
HeLa cells highlight the importance of informed consent and ethical considerations in scientific research.
What is the relationship between proto-oncogenes and oncogenes?
Proto-oncogenes are normal genes that promote cell division, while oncogenes are mutated versions that lead to uncontrolled growth.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of cancer cells? A) Uncontrolled growth B) Ability to metastasize C) High differentiation D) Genetic mutations
C) High differentiation
How do we know that malignant tumors arise from a single cell that contains mutations?
Genetic analysis shows that all cells in a malignant tumor share the same mutations, indicating a single cell origin.
What is the normal role of the RB gene in cells?
The RB gene is a tumor suppressor that regulates the cell cycle and prevents uncontrolled cell division.
Which of the following statements is true about cancer? A) Cancer cells have regulated growth B) Cancer is caused by genetic mutations C) Cancer cannot metastasize D) Cancer is always hereditary
B) Cancer is caused by genetic mutations
Which of the following are features that distinguish cancer cells from normal cells? A) Uncontrolled growth B) Ability to invade other tissues C) Resistance to apoptosis D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What disease can develop if a cell loses control of its cell division?
Cancer can develop if a cell loses control of its cell division.
Which of the following statements about cancer in the United States are correct? A) Cancer is a leading cause of death B) Cancer incidence is decreasing C) Cancer is not influenced by lifestyle D) Cancer is always hereditary