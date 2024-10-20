Cancer quiz #3 Flashcards

Cells exhibit uncontrolled growth, loss of differentiation, and the ability to invade other tissues.
Which of the following describes the normal function of the p53 gene product?
The p53 gene product is a tumor suppressor that can initiate apoptosis in response to DNA damage.
Which of the following statements concerning cancer and mutations is correct? A) All mutations lead to cancer B) Only inherited mutations cause cancer C) Mutations in specific genes can lead to cancer D) Cancer is not related to mutations
C) Mutations in specific genes can lead to cancer
The cancer-causing forms of the RAS protein are involved in which of the following processes? A) Cell division B) Apoptosis C) DNA repair D) Cell differentiation
A) Cell division
How is cancer cell growth different from normal cell growth?
Cancer cell growth is unregulated and can lead to tumor formation, while normal cell growth is controlled and regulated.
Which of the following is considered a tumor suppressor and why? A) p53, because it can initiate apoptosis B) RAS, because it promotes cell division C) MYC, because it inhibits cell growth D) HER2, because it repairs DNA