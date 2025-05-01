Cancer quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is a tumor? A tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue resulting from an overgrowth of cells.

What distinguishes a malignant tumor from a benign tumor? Malignant tumors are cancerous, can metastasize to other organs, and grow rapidly, while benign tumors are noncancerous, remain localized, and grow more slowly.

Are benign tumors cancerous? No, benign tumors are not cancerous.

Why are malignant tumors considered more dangerous than benign tumors? Malignant tumors are more dangerous because they can metastasize and invade other organs, causing widespread health complications.

How does the growth rate of malignant tumors compare to benign tumors? Malignant tumors grow much faster than benign tumors.

What is the function of proto-oncogenes in healthy cells? Proto-oncogenes act as a 'green light' for cell division, allowing it to proceed when appropriate.