Cancer quiz #4 Flashcards

  • What is a tumor?
    A tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue resulting from an overgrowth of cells.
  • What distinguishes a malignant tumor from a benign tumor?
    Malignant tumors are cancerous, can metastasize to other organs, and grow rapidly, while benign tumors are noncancerous, remain localized, and grow more slowly.
  • Are benign tumors cancerous?
    No, benign tumors are not cancerous.
  • Why are malignant tumors considered more dangerous than benign tumors?
    Malignant tumors are more dangerous because they can metastasize and invade other organs, causing widespread health complications.
  • How does the growth rate of malignant tumors compare to benign tumors?
    Malignant tumors grow much faster than benign tumors.
  • What is the function of proto-oncogenes in healthy cells?
    Proto-oncogenes act as a 'green light' for cell division, allowing it to proceed when appropriate.
  • How do tumor suppressor genes regulate the cell cycle?
    Tumor suppressor genes provide signals to slow down or inhibit cell division, preventing uncontrolled growth.
  • What can happen if proto-oncogenes are mutated?
    Mutated proto-oncogenes can become oncogenes, which promote unrestrained cell growth and can lead to cancer.
  • How do mutations in tumor suppressor genes contribute to cancer?
    Mutations in tumor suppressor genes can disable their inhibitory function, allowing uncontrolled cell division and cancer development.
  • What is the main difference between proto-oncogenes and oncogenes?
    Proto-oncogenes are normal genes that promote controlled cell division, while oncogenes are mutated forms that cause uncontrolled division.
  • What is the role of p53 in the cell cycle?
    p53 acts as a tumor suppressor, helping to inhibit cell division and prevent tumor formation.
  • Why are mutations in proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes significant in cancer biology?
    Because such mutations disrupt normal cell cycle regulation, leading to uncontrolled cell growth and cancer.
  • How do malignant tumors affect other organs?
    Malignant tumors can metastasize, spreading cancer cells to other organs and forming new tumors.
  • What is the significance of a tumor being non-capsulated?
    Non-capsulated tumors, like malignant tumors, are not contained and can invade surrounding tissues.
  • What is the main function of genes that regulate cell growth?
    They ensure that cell division occurs only when necessary and is properly controlled.
  • What is the difference in growth rate between malignant and benign tumors?
    Malignant tumors grow rapidly, while benign tumors grow more slowly.
  • What does it mean for a gene to act as a 'green light' in cell division?
    It promotes cell division, as proto-oncogenes do.
  • How do oncogenes differ from proto-oncogenes in their effect on the cell cycle?
    Oncogenes cause unrestrained cell growth, while proto-oncogenes promote normal, regulated division.
  • What is the role of mutations in the development of cancer?
    Mutations in key regulatory genes disrupt normal cell cycle control, leading to cancer.
  • What is the relationship between oncogenes and cancer?
    Oncogenes drive the uncontrolled cell division that characterizes cancer.
  • What is the primary function of tumor suppressor genes in preventing cancer?
    They inhibit cell division, preventing uncontrolled growth.
  • What is the effect of losing tumor suppressor gene function?
    Loss of function removes inhibition on cell division, increasing cancer risk.
  • How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in their response to regulatory signals?
    Cancer cells ignore regulatory signals and continue dividing uncontrollably.
  • Why is p53 often called the 'guardian of the genome'?
    Because it helps prevent the formation of tumors by inhibiting cell division when DNA is damaged.
  • How do proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes work together in normal cells?
    They balance cell division, with proto-oncogenes promoting and tumor suppressor genes inhibiting it.
  • How does the loss of a capsule in malignant tumors contribute to their danger?
    Without a capsule, malignant tumors can invade nearby tissues and metastasize.