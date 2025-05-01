Cancer quiz #4 Flashcards
What is a tumor?
A tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue resulting from an overgrowth of cells.What distinguishes a malignant tumor from a benign tumor?
Malignant tumors are cancerous, can metastasize to other organs, and grow rapidly, while benign tumors are noncancerous, remain localized, and grow more slowly.Are benign tumors cancerous?
No, benign tumors are not cancerous.Why are malignant tumors considered more dangerous than benign tumors?
Malignant tumors are more dangerous because they can metastasize and invade other organs, causing widespread health complications.How does the growth rate of malignant tumors compare to benign tumors?
Malignant tumors grow much faster than benign tumors.What is the function of proto-oncogenes in healthy cells?
Proto-oncogenes act as a 'green light' for cell division, allowing it to proceed when appropriate.How do tumor suppressor genes regulate the cell cycle?
Tumor suppressor genes provide signals to slow down or inhibit cell division, preventing uncontrolled growth.What can happen if proto-oncogenes are mutated?
Mutated proto-oncogenes can become oncogenes, which promote unrestrained cell growth and can lead to cancer.How do mutations in tumor suppressor genes contribute to cancer?
Mutations in tumor suppressor genes can disable their inhibitory function, allowing uncontrolled cell division and cancer development.What is the main difference between proto-oncogenes and oncogenes?
Proto-oncogenes are normal genes that promote controlled cell division, while oncogenes are mutated forms that cause uncontrolled division.What is the role of p53 in the cell cycle?
p53 acts as a tumor suppressor, helping to inhibit cell division and prevent tumor formation.Why are mutations in proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes significant in cancer biology?
Because such mutations disrupt normal cell cycle regulation, leading to uncontrolled cell growth and cancer.How do malignant tumors affect other organs?
Malignant tumors can metastasize, spreading cancer cells to other organs and forming new tumors.What is the significance of a tumor being non-capsulated?
Non-capsulated tumors, like malignant tumors, are not contained and can invade surrounding tissues.What is the main function of genes that regulate cell growth?
They ensure that cell division occurs only when necessary and is properly controlled.What is the difference in growth rate between malignant and benign tumors?
Malignant tumors grow rapidly, while benign tumors grow more slowly.What does it mean for a gene to act as a 'green light' in cell division?
It promotes cell division, as proto-oncogenes do.How do oncogenes differ from proto-oncogenes in their effect on the cell cycle?
Oncogenes cause unrestrained cell growth, while proto-oncogenes promote normal, regulated division.What is the role of mutations in the development of cancer?
Mutations in key regulatory genes disrupt normal cell cycle control, leading to cancer.What is the relationship between oncogenes and cancer?
Oncogenes drive the uncontrolled cell division that characterizes cancer.What is the primary function of tumor suppressor genes in preventing cancer?
They inhibit cell division, preventing uncontrolled growth.What is the effect of losing tumor suppressor gene function?
Loss of function removes inhibition on cell division, increasing cancer risk.How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in their response to regulatory signals?
Cancer cells ignore regulatory signals and continue dividing uncontrollably.Why is p53 often called the 'guardian of the genome'?
Because it helps prevent the formation of tumors by inhibiting cell division when DNA is damaged.How do proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes work together in normal cells?
They balance cell division, with proto-oncogenes promoting and tumor suppressor genes inhibiting it.How does the loss of a capsule in malignant tumors contribute to their danger?
Without a capsule, malignant tumors can invade nearby tissues and metastasize.