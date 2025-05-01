Cell Cycle Regulation quiz #3 Flashcards
Cell Cycle Regulation quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/19
What role do growth factors play in cell cycle regulation?
Growth factors are biological substances that promote cell division by signaling cells to proceed through the cell cycle when appropriate.What is the main purpose of the G1 checkpoint in the cell cycle?
The G1 checkpoint ensures that the cell's DNA is undamaged and suitable for replication before the cell enters the S phase.What happens if errors are detected at a cell cycle checkpoint and cannot be repaired?
If errors cannot be repaired, the protein p53 can trigger apoptosis, or programmed cell death, to prevent the propagation of damaged cells.How does the S checkpoint contribute to genomic stability?
The S checkpoint confirms that DNA replication has occurred accurately and completely, and attempts to fix any replication errors, ensuring genomic stability.What is the significance of the G2 checkpoint before mitosis?
The G2 checkpoint ensures that all necessary proteins and enzymes required for mitosis and cytokinesis are present before the cell enters mitosis.What does the M checkpoint verify during cell division?
The M checkpoint, also known as the metaphase checkpoint, verifies that all chromosomes are properly aligned at the cell's equator and that spindle fibers are correctly attached.Why is apoptosis considered beneficial in the context of cell cycle regulation?
Apoptosis eliminates cells with irreparable damage, preventing the accumulation of errors and reducing the risk of cancer development.What can result from a cell ignoring cell cycle checkpoints?
Ignoring cell cycle checkpoints can lead to uncontrolled cell division and the development of cancer.Which protein is primarily responsible for triggering cell cycle arrest or apoptosis in response to DNA damage?
The protein p53 is primarily responsible for triggering cell cycle arrest or apoptosis in response to DNA damage.At which phase does the G1 checkpoint occur, and what does it check for?
The G1 checkpoint occurs at the end of the G1 phase and checks for DNA integrity before replication.What is the consequence of replicating DNA with errors during the S phase?
Replicating DNA with errors can lead to the propagation of mutations, potentially resulting in malfunctioning cells or cancer.How do cell cycle checkpoints act as 'stop signs' for the cell?
Checkpoints cause the cell to pause and assess whether conditions are favorable and all necessary processes are complete before proceeding to the next phase.What is the main event checked at the M checkpoint?
The M checkpoint ensures that all chromosomes are properly aligned and attached to spindle fibers before anaphase begins.How do growth factors influence the timing of cell division?
Growth factors provide external signals that stimulate cells to enter and progress through the cell cycle when conditions are appropriate.What is the relationship between cell cycle regulation and cancer prevention?
Proper cell cycle regulation prevents the accumulation of genetic errors, thereby reducing the risk of uncontrolled cell growth and cancer.Why is it important for the cell to have all necessary proteins before entering mitosis?
Having all necessary proteins ensures that mitosis and cytokinesis proceed correctly, preventing errors in cell division.What phase follows the G2 checkpoint, and what is its significance?
The M phase (mitosis) follows the G2 checkpoint, marking the stage where the cell divides its chromosomes and cytoplasm.What is the role of p53 in the cell cycle?
p53 detects DNA damage and can halt the cell cycle for repair or initiate apoptosis if the damage is irreparable.How do cell cycle checkpoints help maintain cellular health?
Checkpoints ensure that only healthy, error-free cells divide, preventing the spread of mutations and maintaining tissue integrity.