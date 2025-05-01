Cell Cycle Regulation quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

What role do growth factors play in cell cycle regulation? Growth factors are biological substances that promote cell division by signaling cells to proceed through the cell cycle when appropriate.

What is the main purpose of the G1 checkpoint in the cell cycle? The G1 checkpoint ensures that the cell's DNA is undamaged and suitable for replication before the cell enters the S phase.

What happens if errors are detected at a cell cycle checkpoint and cannot be repaired? If errors cannot be repaired, the protein p53 can trigger apoptosis, or programmed cell death, to prevent the propagation of damaged cells.

How does the S checkpoint contribute to genomic stability? The S checkpoint confirms that DNA replication has occurred accurately and completely, and attempts to fix any replication errors, ensuring genomic stability.

What is the significance of the G2 checkpoint before mitosis? The G2 checkpoint ensures that all necessary proteins and enzymes required for mitosis and cytokinesis are present before the cell enters mitosis.

What does the M checkpoint verify during cell division? The M checkpoint, also known as the metaphase checkpoint, verifies that all chromosomes are properly aligned at the cell's equator and that spindle fibers are correctly attached.