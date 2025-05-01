Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Explain the competitive exclusion principle and its ecological consequences. The competitive exclusion principle states that two species with completely overlapping niches cannot coexist indefinitely; eventually, the stronger competitor will drive the weaker one to local extinction in that area.

Define the terms 'fundamental niche' and 'realized niche' in the context of competition. A fundamental niche is the full range of resources a species could use without competition, while a realized niche is the portion of the fundamental niche that a species actually occupies due to competition.

How does partial niche overlap differ from complete niche overlap in terms of species coexistence? With complete niche overlap, one species will outcompete and exclude the other, but with partial niche overlap, resource partitioning can occur, allowing both species to coexist by using different resources.

What is the main effect of competition on the fitness of the organisms involved? Competition always lowers the fitness of all competing organisms because both winners and losers expend energy or lose access to resources.

How does local extinction differ from global extinction in the context of competitive exclusion? Local extinction means the losing species is eliminated only from the specific area where competition occurs, not from the entire planet.