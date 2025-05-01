Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-) quiz #3 Flashcards

How does coevolution shape the relationship between predators and their prey, and what are some examples of adaptations resulting from this process?
Coevolution leads to reciprocal adaptations between predators and prey, such as faster speeds in both cheetahs and springboks, echolocation in bats, venom and heat sensing in snakes, and defensive adaptations in prey like mimicry, hard shells, and camouflage.
What are some common plant defenses against herbivory, and how do herbivores adapt to overcome these defenses?
Plants use physical defenses like thorns and chemical defenses like toxins to deter herbivores. Herbivores adapt with specialized teeth, tough mouths, and digestive systems suited to handle specific plant defenses.
What is exploitation in ecological interactions, and what are its three main types?
Exploitation is a relationship where one organism benefits at the expense of another, and its three main types are predation, herbivory, and parasitism.
What are some examples of predator adaptations that help them catch prey?
Examples include echolocation in bats, sharp teeth and claws in cougars, and venom and heat sensing in snakes.
Describe two defensive adaptations that prey use to avoid predation.
Prey may use mimicry, such as a caterpillar mimicking a snake, or physical defenses like hard shells and camouflage to avoid being eaten.
What is the difference between Batesian and Mullerian mimicry?
Batesian mimicry is when a harmless species mimics a harmful one for protection, while Mullerian mimicry is when two or more harmful species share similar warning coloration, benefiting all involved.
What is the difference between ectoparasites, endoparasites, and parasitoids?
Ectoparasites live on the outside of the host, endoparasites live inside the host, and parasitoids eventually kill their host by consuming it during their larval stage.
Why are parasitoids usually fatal to their hosts, unlike most ectoparasites and endoparasites?
Parasitoids lay eggs in or on a host, and the larvae consume the host's tissues until it dies, whereas ectoparasites and endoparasites typically coexist with the host without killing it.