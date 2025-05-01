Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

How does commensalism differ from mutualism? Commensalism is a community interaction where one organism benefits while the other is unaffected, making it a plus zero (+/0) interaction, unlike mutualism where both benefit.

Give an example of a mutualistic relationship described in the lesson. An example is the relationship between the red-billed oxpecker and the impala, where the bird eats ticks off the impala, benefiting both.

What is the definition of symbiosis? Symbiosis refers to any close and prolonged interaction between two species.

How is exploitation different from mutualism and commensalism? Exploitation is a plus minus (+/−) interaction where one organism benefits at the expense of another, unlike mutualism (+/+) and commensalism (+/0).

What is the effect of competition on the fitness of organisms involved? Competition negatively affects the fitness of all organisms involved, making it a minus minus (−/−) interaction.

How does commensalism often benefit the benefiting organism? The benefiting organism in commensalism may use the other for shelter, food, transportation, or habitat.