Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) quiz #3 Flashcards

Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) quiz #3
  • How does commensalism differ from mutualism?
    Commensalism is a community interaction where one organism benefits while the other is unaffected, making it a plus zero (+/0) interaction, unlike mutualism where both benefit.
  • Give an example of a mutualistic relationship described in the lesson.
    An example is the relationship between the red-billed oxpecker and the impala, where the bird eats ticks off the impala, benefiting both.
  • What is the definition of symbiosis?
    Symbiosis refers to any close and prolonged interaction between two species.
  • How is exploitation different from mutualism and commensalism?
    Exploitation is a plus minus (+/−) interaction where one organism benefits at the expense of another, unlike mutualism (+/+) and commensalism (+/0).
  • What is the effect of competition on the fitness of organisms involved?
    Competition negatively affects the fitness of all organisms involved, making it a minus minus (−/−) interaction.
  • How does commensalism often benefit the benefiting organism?
    The benefiting organism in commensalism may use the other for shelter, food, transportation, or habitat.
  • Can mutualistic relationships be non-obligate? Explain.
    Yes, mutualistic relationships can be non-obligate, meaning the organisms benefit from each other but do not depend on the relationship for survival.
  • What is a plus zero interaction in ecological terms?
    A plus zero interaction is one in which one organism benefits and the other is unaffected, as seen in commensalism.
  • What is the main difference between parasitism and mutualism?
    In parasitism, one organism benefits while the other is harmed (+/−), whereas in mutualism, both benefit (+/+).
  • How does the impala benefit from its relationship with the red-billed oxpecker?
    The impala benefits by having parasites (ticks) removed from its fur.
  • Can commensalism involve transportation? Give an example.
    Yes, commensalism can involve transportation, such as when one organism uses another for movement without affecting it.
  • Why is parasitism considered a form of exploitation?
    Parasitism is considered exploitation because the parasite benefits at the expense of the host, which is harmed.
  • How does character displacement relate to competition?
    Character displacement occurs when species evolve differences to minimize competition for resources.
  • What is the fitness effect of commensalism on the unaffected organism?
    The fitness of the unaffected organism in commensalism remains unchanged.
  • How are mutualism and commensalism different from competition?
    Mutualism and commensalism involve at least one organism benefiting, while competition harms all involved.