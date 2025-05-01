Concentration Gradients and Diffusion quiz #3 Flashcards
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion quiz #3
How do molecules move in relation to their concentration gradient during diffusion?
Molecules move from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, moving down their concentration gradient.What does it mean for a molecule to move 'against' its concentration gradient?
Moving 'against' the concentration gradient means a molecule moves from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration, which requires energy.What is equilibrium in the context of diffusion?
Equilibrium is reached when molecules are evenly distributed and there is no net movement between areas.What is the primary difference between diffusion and active transport?
Diffusion does not require energy and moves substances down their gradient, while active transport requires energy to move substances against their gradient.What happens to the rate of diffusion as the concentration gradient increases?
The rate of diffusion increases as the concentration gradient becomes steeper.What is meant by the term 'net movement' in diffusion?
Net movement refers to the overall movement of molecules from high to low concentration, even though individual molecules move randomly.What role do concentration gradients play in cellular respiration?
Concentration gradients drive the movement of molecules necessary for metabolic processes like cellular respiration.What is the direction of molecular movement when a cell uses active transport?
Molecules are moved from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration, against the gradient.How does the analogy of a biker going downhill relate to diffusion?
Like a biker coasting downhill, molecules move down their concentration gradient without needing energy.What is the ultimate result of diffusion in a closed system?
The ultimate result is an even distribution of molecules, or equilibrium.What is the relationship between diffusion and entropy?
Diffusion increases entropy by spreading molecules more evenly throughout a space.