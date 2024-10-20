Cytokinesis exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cytokinesis exam

Cytokinesis exam
  • Cytokinesis

    The process that follows karyokinesis, dividing the cytoplasm to form two identical daughter cells.

  • What is the main difference between cytokinesis in animal and plant cells?

    Animal cells form a cleavage furrow, while plant cells form a cell plate.

  • Cleavage Furrow

    An indentation formed by actin and myosin filaments in animal cells that pinches the cell into two.

  • How do plant cells achieve cytokinesis?

    By forming a cell plate from Golgi vesicles, which eventually develops into a cell wall.

  • Actin and Myosin Filaments

    Proteins that form the cleavage furrow in animal cells during cytokinesis.

  • What role do Golgi vesicles play in plant cell cytokinesis?

    They carry materials to generate the cell plate, which develops into a cell wall.

  • Cell Plate

    A structure formed in plant cells during cytokinesis that develops into a cell wall.

  • What happens at the end of mitosis before cytokinesis begins?

    A single cell with two nuclei is formed, which needs to be separated by cytokinesis.

  • Karyokinesis

    The process of nuclear division in eukaryotic cells.

  • What is the result of cytokinesis?

    Two identical daughter cells, each with its own nucleus and cytoplasm.

  • Telophase

    The final phase of mitosis, often occurring simultaneously with cytokinesis.

  • How does the cleavage furrow form?

    Through the contraction of actin and myosin filaments at the center of the dividing cell.

  • What is the precursor to a fully developed cell wall in plant cells?

    The cell plate.

  • What is the significance of the cleavage furrow in animal cells?

    It pinches the cell into two, completing cytokinesis.

  • What phase of the cell cycle includes both Karyokinesis and cytokinesis?

    The M phase.

  • Anaphase

    A phase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart, preceding cytokinesis.

  • What happens to the cell plate over time in plant cells?

    It develops into a fully mature cell wall.

  • What ensures the separation of the cytoplasm in animal cells?

    The formation and contraction of the cleavage furrow.

  • Vesicles

    Small membrane-bound sacs that transport materials, crucial in forming the cell plate in plant cells.

  • What is the role of the cell wall in plant cells?

    It provides structure and support, formed from the cell plate during cytokinesis.

  • Contractile Ring

    A structure composed of actin and myosin filaments that forms the cleavage furrow in animal cells.

  • What is the final outcome of cytokinesis in both plant and animal cells?

    The formation of two identical daughter cells.