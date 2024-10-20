Cytokinesis exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (22)
Cytokinesis
The process that follows karyokinesis, dividing the cytoplasm to form two identical daughter cells.
What is the main difference between cytokinesis in animal and plant cells?
Animal cells form a cleavage furrow, while plant cells form a cell plate.
Cleavage Furrow
An indentation formed by actin and myosin filaments in animal cells that pinches the cell into two.
How do plant cells achieve cytokinesis?
By forming a cell plate from Golgi vesicles, which eventually develops into a cell wall.
Actin and Myosin Filaments
Proteins that form the cleavage furrow in animal cells during cytokinesis.
What role do Golgi vesicles play in plant cell cytokinesis?
They carry materials to generate the cell plate, which develops into a cell wall.
Cell Plate
A structure formed in plant cells during cytokinesis that develops into a cell wall.
What happens at the end of mitosis before cytokinesis begins?
A single cell with two nuclei is formed, which needs to be separated by cytokinesis.
Karyokinesis
The process of nuclear division in eukaryotic cells.
What is the result of cytokinesis?
Two identical daughter cells, each with its own nucleus and cytoplasm.
Telophase
The final phase of mitosis, often occurring simultaneously with cytokinesis.
How does the cleavage furrow form?
Through the contraction of actin and myosin filaments at the center of the dividing cell.
What is the precursor to a fully developed cell wall in plant cells?
The cell plate.
What is the significance of the cleavage furrow in animal cells?
It pinches the cell into two, completing cytokinesis.
What phase of the cell cycle includes both Karyokinesis and cytokinesis?
The M phase.
Anaphase
A phase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart, preceding cytokinesis.
What happens to the cell plate over time in plant cells?
It develops into a fully mature cell wall.
What ensures the separation of the cytoplasm in animal cells?
The formation and contraction of the cleavage furrow.
Vesicles
Small membrane-bound sacs that transport materials, crucial in forming the cell plate in plant cells.
What is the role of the cell wall in plant cells?
It provides structure and support, formed from the cell plate during cytokinesis.
Contractile Ring
A structure composed of actin and myosin filaments that forms the cleavage furrow in animal cells.
What is the final outcome of cytokinesis in both plant and animal cells?
The formation of two identical daughter cells.