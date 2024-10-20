Cytokinesis quiz #2 Flashcards
Cytokinesis quiz #2
What happens during cytokinesis?
Cytokinesis is the process that divides the cytoplasm of a parent cell into two daughter cells, following mitosis.How does cytokinesis differ in plant and animal cells?
In animal cells, cytokinesis occurs through a cleavage furrow formed by actin and myosin filaments. In plant cells, a cell plate forms from Golgi vesicles, which develops into a cell wall.What occurs during cytokinesis?
During cytokinesis, the cytoplasm of a single eukaryotic cell is divided to form two daughter cells.Which of the following images represents cytokinesis in a plant cell? A) Image with cleavage furrow B) Image with cell plate formation
B) Image with cell plate formationWhat is the difference between cytokinesis in plant and animal cells?
Animal cells use a cleavage furrow to divide, while plant cells form a cell plate that develops into a cell wall.Which is the end result of cytokinesis from a cell undergoing mitosis?
The end result is two identical daughter cells.How is plant cell cytokinesis different from animal cell cytokinesis?
Plant cell cytokinesis involves the formation of a cell plate, whereas animal cell cytokinesis involves a cleavage furrow.How does cytokinesis differ between plant cells and animal cells?
Plant cells form a cell plate, while animal cells form a cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.How does cytokinesis differ in animal and plant cells?
Animal cells use a cleavage furrow, while plant cells form a cell plate during cytokinesis.Which of these best describes what occurs during cytokinesis? A) Division of the nucleus B) Division of the cytoplasm C) Formation of spindle fibers
B) Division of the cytoplasmHow many cells are created from cytokinesis following mitosis? Following meiosis?
Cytokinesis following mitosis creates two cells, while following meiosis it creates four cells.How does cytokinesis differ between plant and animal cells?
In plant cells, a cell plate forms, while in animal cells, a cleavage furrow forms.What is the step of cell division where 2 identical daughter cells are formed?
Cytokinesis is the step where two identical daughter cells are formed.What is the difference between cytokinesis in plants and animals?
Plants form a cell plate, while animals form a cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.What is the main difference between cytokinesis in plants and animals?
The main difference is that plants form a cell plate, while animals form a cleavage furrow.What process ultimately pinches a dividing cell to produce two daughter cells?
In animal cells, the cleavage furrow pinches the cell to produce two daughter cells.How is cytokinesis different in plant and animal cells?
Animal cells use a cleavage furrow, while plant cells form a cell plate during cytokinesis.What will be the result if a eukaryotic cell completes mitosis but does not undergo cytokinesis?
The result will be a single cell with two nuclei.How do daughter cells split apart after mitosis?
Daughter cells split apart through the process of cytokinesis.What process follows mitosis?
Cytokinesis follows mitosis.Plant cell cytokinesis involves the formation of what structure?
Plant cell cytokinesis involves the formation of a cell plate.How is cytokinesis different between plant cells and animal cells?
In plant cells, a cell plate forms, while in animal cells, a cleavage furrow forms.How is cytokinesis different in plants and animals?
Plants form a cell plate, while animals form a cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.In which stage of the cell cycle does the division of the cytoplasm occur?
The division of the cytoplasm occurs during cytokinesis.How many cells are created from cytokinesis following mitosis?
Two cells are created from cytokinesis following mitosis.How would you be able to identify an onion root tip cell undergoing cytokinesis?
You would see the formation of a cell plate in the middle of the cell.How is cytokinesis in plant cells different from cytokinesis in animal cells?
Plant cells form a cell plate, while animal cells form a cleavage furrow.How does a plant cell accomplish cytokinesis?
A plant cell accomplishes cytokinesis by forming a cell plate from Golgi vesicles.How does cytokinesis occur in a dividing animal cell?
Cytokinesis in a dividing animal cell occurs through the formation of a cleavage furrow.Cytokinesis overlaps with which phase of mitosis?
Cytokinesis overlaps with telophase.What is a cell plate?
A cell plate is a structure that forms during plant cell cytokinesis and develops into a cell wall.What process occurs as mitosis ends?
Cytokinesis occurs as mitosis ends.If cytokinesis does not happen at the end of the cell cycle, what is the result?
The result is a single cell with multiple nuclei.