Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Cytokinesis quiz #2 Flashcards

Cytokinesis quiz #2
1/33
  • What happens during cytokinesis?
    Cytokinesis is the process that divides the cytoplasm of a parent cell into two daughter cells, following mitosis.
  • How does cytokinesis differ in plant and animal cells?
    In animal cells, cytokinesis occurs through a cleavage furrow formed by actin and myosin filaments. In plant cells, a cell plate forms from Golgi vesicles, which develops into a cell wall.
  • What occurs during cytokinesis?
    During cytokinesis, the cytoplasm of a single eukaryotic cell is divided to form two daughter cells.
  • Which of the following images represents cytokinesis in a plant cell? A) Image with cleavage furrow B) Image with cell plate formation
    B) Image with cell plate formation
  • What is the difference between cytokinesis in plant and animal cells?
    Animal cells use a cleavage furrow to divide, while plant cells form a cell plate that develops into a cell wall.
  • Which is the end result of cytokinesis from a cell undergoing mitosis?
    The end result is two identical daughter cells.
  • How is plant cell cytokinesis different from animal cell cytokinesis?
    Plant cell cytokinesis involves the formation of a cell plate, whereas animal cell cytokinesis involves a cleavage furrow.
  • How does cytokinesis differ between plant cells and animal cells?
    Plant cells form a cell plate, while animal cells form a cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.
  • How does cytokinesis differ in animal and plant cells?
    Animal cells use a cleavage furrow, while plant cells form a cell plate during cytokinesis.
  • Which of these best describes what occurs during cytokinesis? A) Division of the nucleus B) Division of the cytoplasm C) Formation of spindle fibers
    B) Division of the cytoplasm
  • How many cells are created from cytokinesis following mitosis? Following meiosis?
    Cytokinesis following mitosis creates two cells, while following meiosis it creates four cells.
  • How does cytokinesis differ between plant and animal cells?
    In plant cells, a cell plate forms, while in animal cells, a cleavage furrow forms.
  • What is the step of cell division where 2 identical daughter cells are formed?
    Cytokinesis is the step where two identical daughter cells are formed.
  • What is the difference between cytokinesis in plants and animals?
    Plants form a cell plate, while animals form a cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.
  • What is the main difference between cytokinesis in plants and animals?
    The main difference is that plants form a cell plate, while animals form a cleavage furrow.
  • What process ultimately pinches a dividing cell to produce two daughter cells?
    In animal cells, the cleavage furrow pinches the cell to produce two daughter cells.
  • How is cytokinesis different in plant and animal cells?
    Animal cells use a cleavage furrow, while plant cells form a cell plate during cytokinesis.
  • What will be the result if a eukaryotic cell completes mitosis but does not undergo cytokinesis?
    The result will be a single cell with two nuclei.
  • How do daughter cells split apart after mitosis?
    Daughter cells split apart through the process of cytokinesis.
  • What process follows mitosis?
    Cytokinesis follows mitosis.
  • Plant cell cytokinesis involves the formation of what structure?
    Plant cell cytokinesis involves the formation of a cell plate.
  • How is cytokinesis different between plant cells and animal cells?
    In plant cells, a cell plate forms, while in animal cells, a cleavage furrow forms.
  • How is cytokinesis different in plants and animals?
    Plants form a cell plate, while animals form a cleavage furrow during cytokinesis.
  • In which stage of the cell cycle does the division of the cytoplasm occur?
    The division of the cytoplasm occurs during cytokinesis.
  • How many cells are created from cytokinesis following mitosis?
    Two cells are created from cytokinesis following mitosis.
  • How would you be able to identify an onion root tip cell undergoing cytokinesis?
    You would see the formation of a cell plate in the middle of the cell.
  • How is cytokinesis in plant cells different from cytokinesis in animal cells?
    Plant cells form a cell plate, while animal cells form a cleavage furrow.
  • How does a plant cell accomplish cytokinesis?
    A plant cell accomplishes cytokinesis by forming a cell plate from Golgi vesicles.
  • How does cytokinesis occur in a dividing animal cell?
    Cytokinesis in a dividing animal cell occurs through the formation of a cleavage furrow.
  • Cytokinesis overlaps with which phase of mitosis?
    Cytokinesis overlaps with telophase.
  • What is a cell plate?
    A cell plate is a structure that forms during plant cell cytokinesis and develops into a cell wall.
  • What process occurs as mitosis ends?
    Cytokinesis occurs as mitosis ends.
  • If cytokinesis does not happen at the end of the cell cycle, what is the result?
    The result is a single cell with multiple nuclei.