Cytokinesis quiz #3 Flashcards

Describe the mechanism of cytokinesis in animal cells. In animal cells, cytokinesis occurs through the formation of a cleavage furrow, which is created by contractile actin and myosin filaments that pinch the cell into two separate daughter cells.

What role do Golgi vesicles play during plant cell cytokinesis? Golgi vesicles carry materials to the center of the dividing plant cell, where they fuse to form the cell plate, which eventually becomes the new cell wall between the daughter cells.

What is cytokinesis and when does it occur in the cell cycle? Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm to form two identical daughter cells, and it occurs after mitosis in the M phase of the cell cycle.

How does cytokinesis differ between animal and plant cells? In animal cells, cytokinesis occurs via a cleavage furrow, while in plant cells, it occurs through the formation of a cell plate.

What structure is responsible for dividing the cytoplasm in animal cells during cytokinesis? The cleavage furrow, formed by contractile actin and myosin filaments, is responsible for dividing the cytoplasm in animal cells.

What is the role of actin and myosin filaments in animal cell cytokinesis? Actin and myosin filaments contract to form the cleavage furrow, which pinches the cell into two separate daughter cells.