Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection exam Flashcards

Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection exam
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection exam
- EvolutionThe gradual change of populations over time, defined by 'descent with modification.'
- Natural SelectionA key mechanism of evolution that favors traits enhancing survival and reproduction.
- Descent with ModificationThe process by which species change over time, passing traits from ancestors to descendants.
- What is common descent?The idea that species alive today share common ancestors.
- Phylogenetic TreeA diagram showing the evolutionary relationships among various species based on common descent.
- What does 'fitness' mean in the context of evolution?The likelihood that an individual contributes offspring to the next generation.
- AdaptationA trait that makes an organism well-suited to its environment.
- What is typological thinking?A way of thinking that compares organisms to an idealized form, viewing variation as deviation.
- Population ThinkingA way of thinking that considers variation among individuals as important and defines species by this variation.
- Ladder ThinkingA hierarchical view of species complexity, historically influenced by Aristotle's Scala Naturae.
- Tree ThinkingA view that focuses on species relationships through common descent without a hierarchy of complexity.
- What are branches in a phylogenetic tree?Lines representing a population over time as it changes and evolves.
- Nodes in a Phylogenetic TreePoints where branches meet, representing common ancestors of different populations.
- Survival of the FittestA phrase summarizing natural selection, where the fittest individuals survive and reproduce.
- What does 'variation' mean in population thinking?The differences among individuals within a population, which are crucial for defining species.
- How does natural selection lead to adaptation?Traits that enhance survival and reproduction become more common, leading to adaptations.
- What is the significance of evolutionary trees?They help understand species relationships and evolutionary history based on common descent.
- What is the main difference between ladder and tree thinking?Ladder thinking views species hierarchically by complexity, while tree thinking focuses on evolutionary relationships.
- How do you read a phylogenetic tree?Focus on how branches connect at nodes, representing common ancestors.
- What is the role of variation in evolution?Variation among individuals is essential for natural selection to act upon, leading to evolution.
- What does 'descent' refer to in 'descent with modification'?The passing of traits from parents to offspring over generations.
- How does common descent explain species similarities?Species share traits because they have inherited them from a common ancestor.
- What is the importance of fitness in natural selection?Individuals with higher fitness are more likely to reproduce and pass on their traits.
- What is the significance of nodes in evolutionary trees?They indicate the last common ancestor shared by different populations.
- How does tree thinking help in understanding species variation?It explains variation through shared evolutionary histories and common descent.
- What is the relationship between adaptation and environment?Adaptations are traits that make an organism well-suited to its specific environment.
- Why is population thinking crucial for understanding evolution?It emphasizes the importance of variation among individuals in a population.
- What does 'hierarchy of complexity' refer to in ladder thinking?The idea that species can be ranked by their level of complexity, from simple to complex.