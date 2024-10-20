Skip to main content
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection exam Flashcards

Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection exam
  • Evolution
    The gradual change of populations over time, defined by 'descent with modification.'
  • Natural Selection
    A key mechanism of evolution that favors traits enhancing survival and reproduction.
  • Descent with Modification
    The process by which species change over time, passing traits from ancestors to descendants.
  • What is common descent?
    The idea that species alive today share common ancestors.
  • Phylogenetic Tree
    A diagram showing the evolutionary relationships among various species based on common descent.
  • What does 'fitness' mean in the context of evolution?
    The likelihood that an individual contributes offspring to the next generation.
  • Adaptation
    A trait that makes an organism well-suited to its environment.
  • What is typological thinking?
    A way of thinking that compares organisms to an idealized form, viewing variation as deviation.
  • Population Thinking
    A way of thinking that considers variation among individuals as important and defines species by this variation.
  • Ladder Thinking
    A hierarchical view of species complexity, historically influenced by Aristotle's Scala Naturae.
  • Tree Thinking
    A view that focuses on species relationships through common descent without a hierarchy of complexity.
  • What are branches in a phylogenetic tree?
    Lines representing a population over time as it changes and evolves.
  • Nodes in a Phylogenetic Tree
    Points where branches meet, representing common ancestors of different populations.
  • Survival of the Fittest
    A phrase summarizing natural selection, where the fittest individuals survive and reproduce.
  • What does 'variation' mean in population thinking?
    The differences among individuals within a population, which are crucial for defining species.
  • How does natural selection lead to adaptation?
    Traits that enhance survival and reproduction become more common, leading to adaptations.
  • What is the significance of evolutionary trees?
    They help understand species relationships and evolutionary history based on common descent.
  • What is the main difference between ladder and tree thinking?
    Ladder thinking views species hierarchically by complexity, while tree thinking focuses on evolutionary relationships.
  • How do you read a phylogenetic tree?
    Focus on how branches connect at nodes, representing common ancestors.
  • What is the role of variation in evolution?
    Variation among individuals is essential for natural selection to act upon, leading to evolution.
  • What does 'descent' refer to in 'descent with modification'?
    The passing of traits from parents to offspring over generations.
  • How does common descent explain species similarities?
    Species share traits because they have inherited them from a common ancestor.
  • What is the importance of fitness in natural selection?
    Individuals with higher fitness are more likely to reproduce and pass on their traits.
  • What is the significance of nodes in evolutionary trees?
    They indicate the last common ancestor shared by different populations.
  • How does tree thinking help in understanding species variation?
    It explains variation through shared evolutionary histories and common descent.
  • What is the relationship between adaptation and environment?
    Adaptations are traits that make an organism well-suited to its specific environment.
  • Why is population thinking crucial for understanding evolution?
    It emphasizes the importance of variation among individuals in a population.
  • What does 'hierarchy of complexity' refer to in ladder thinking?
    The idea that species can be ranked by their level of complexity, from simple to complex.