Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection exam Flashcards

Evolution The gradual change of populations over time, defined by 'descent with modification.'

Natural Selection A key mechanism of evolution that favors traits enhancing survival and reproduction.

Descent with Modification The process by which species change over time, passing traits from ancestors to descendants.

What is common descent? The idea that species alive today share common ancestors.

Phylogenetic Tree A diagram showing the evolutionary relationships among various species based on common descent.

What does 'fitness' mean in the context of evolution? The likelihood that an individual contributes offspring to the next generation.

Adaptation A trait that makes an organism well-suited to its environment.

What is typological thinking? A way of thinking that compares organisms to an idealized form, viewing variation as deviation.

Population Thinking A way of thinking that considers variation among individuals as important and defines species by this variation.

Ladder Thinking A hierarchical view of species complexity, historically influenced by Aristotle's Scala Naturae.

Tree Thinking A view that focuses on species relationships through common descent without a hierarchy of complexity.

What are branches in a phylogenetic tree? Lines representing a population over time as it changes and evolves.

Nodes in a Phylogenetic Tree Points where branches meet, representing common ancestors of different populations.

Survival of the Fittest A phrase summarizing natural selection, where the fittest individuals survive and reproduce.

What does 'variation' mean in population thinking? The differences among individuals within a population, which are crucial for defining species.

How does natural selection lead to adaptation? Traits that enhance survival and reproduction become more common, leading to adaptations.

What is the significance of evolutionary trees? They help understand species relationships and evolutionary history based on common descent.

What is the main difference between ladder and tree thinking? Ladder thinking views species hierarchically by complexity, while tree thinking focuses on evolutionary relationships.

How do you read a phylogenetic tree? Focus on how branches connect at nodes, representing common ancestors.

What is the role of variation in evolution? Variation among individuals is essential for natural selection to act upon, leading to evolution.

What does 'descent' refer to in 'descent with modification'? The passing of traits from parents to offspring over generations.

How does common descent explain species similarities? Species share traits because they have inherited them from a common ancestor.

What is the importance of fitness in natural selection? Individuals with higher fitness are more likely to reproduce and pass on their traits.

What is the significance of nodes in evolutionary trees? They indicate the last common ancestor shared by different populations.

How does tree thinking help in understanding species variation? It explains variation through shared evolutionary histories and common descent.

What is the relationship between adaptation and environment? Adaptations are traits that make an organism well-suited to its specific environment.

Why is population thinking crucial for understanding evolution? It emphasizes the importance of variation among individuals in a population.