Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #2
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #2
What is the difference between microevolution and macroevolution?
Microevolution refers to small-scale changes within a species, such as allele frequency changes, while macroevolution involves large-scale changes that lead to the formation of new species or groups.
Which of the following could be considered the most recent common ancestor of living tetrapods? A) Fish B) Amphibians C) Reptiles D) Mammals
A) Fish
Which of the following is an example of convergent evolution? A) Wings of bats and birds B) Flippers of dolphins and penguins C) Eyes of humans and octopuses D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which is an example of using comparative anatomy to study evolutionary relationships?
Comparing the bone structures of the forelimbs of humans, whales, and bats to identify homologous structures.
In what way are herbivores and carnivores alike?
Both herbivores and carnivores have adaptations that allow them to efficiently process their respective diets.
According to recent studies, what is the role of genetic variation in evolution?
Genetic variation is crucial for evolution as it provides the raw material for natural selection to act upon.
Altruism is which of the following? A) A behavior that benefits others at a cost to oneself B) A behavior that benefits oneself at a cost to others C) A behavior that has no impact on others D) A behavior that is always beneficial to the group
A) A behavior that benefits others at a cost to oneself
Which of the following is the best definition of generation time?
Generation time is the average time between the birth of an individual and the birth of its offspring.
What are the three levels of biodiversity?
The three levels of biodiversity are genetic diversity, species diversity, and ecosystem diversity.
How many species of finches are dispersed among the different islands?
There are 13 species of finches dispersed among the Galápagos Islands.
Which of the following observations helped Darwin shape his concept of descent with modification? A) Fossil records B) Geographic distribution of species C) Homologous structures D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is an accurate statement regarding human evolution?
Humans share a common ancestor with other primates, and human evolution involves changes in brain size, bipedalism, and tool use.
Which of the following statements about migration is true? A) Migration always leads to speciation B) Migration can introduce new genetic material into a population C) Migration decreases genetic diversity D) Migration has no impact on evolution
B) Migration can introduce new genetic material into a population
Which of the following is an advantage of multicellularity? A) Increased surface area for absorption B) Ability to form complex structures C) Enhanced ability to adapt to environmental changes D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is the goal of evolutionary classification?
The goal of evolutionary classification is to group organisms based on their common ancestry and evolutionary relationships.
Which of these best demonstrates unity among organisms? A) Similar DNA sequences B) Homologous structures C) Shared metabolic pathways D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following statements demonstrates unity in the diversity of life?
All living organisms share a common genetic code, which highlights their evolutionary unity despite their diversity.
Based on evolutionary relationships, how are species classified?
Species are classified based on their phylogenetic relationships, which reflect their common ancestry and evolutionary history.
What is the smallest unit that can evolve?
The smallest unit that can evolve is a population.
Why are carnivores important in ecosystems?
Carnivores help control prey populations, maintain balance in ecosystems, and contribute to nutrient cycling.
Which of the following was probably an important factor in bringing about the Cambrian explosion? A) Increase in oxygen levels B) Development of predation C) Evolution of hard body parts D) All of the above
D) All of the above
The good genes hypothesis is a theory that explains what?
The good genes hypothesis explains that individuals with certain traits are preferred in mate selection because those traits indicate genetic superiority.
Which of the following statements about vestigial structures is accurate?
Vestigial structures are remnants of features that served important functions in an organism's ancestors but are no longer useful.
What were the first vertebrates to evolve?
The first vertebrates to evolve were jawless fish.
What does each branch point on an evolutionary tree represent?
Each branch point on an evolutionary tree represents a common ancestor shared by the descendant lineages.
How are DNA sequences used to deduce evolutionary relationships?
DNA sequences are compared to identify similarities and differences, which can indicate common ancestry and evolutionary divergence.
Which of the following human diseases has been eradicated? A) Polio B) Smallpox C) Malaria D) Tuberculosis
B) Smallpox
Which term refers to similar structures that related species have inherited from a common ancestor? A) Homologous structures B) Analogous structures C) Vestigial structures D) Convergent structures
A) Homologous structures
Which of the following statements best describes the evolution of HIV?
HIV evolved through rapid mutation and adaptation, allowing it to evade the host's immune system and develop drug resistance.
What cell structures best reveal evolutionary unity?
Cell structures such as ribosomes and the genetic code reveal evolutionary unity among all living organisms.
Which of the following is an example of homology (similarity due to common ancestry)? A) Wings of bats and birds B) Flippers of dolphins and penguins C) Forelimbs of humans and whales D) Eyes of humans and octopuses
C) Forelimbs of humans and whales
What is niche differentiation?
Niche differentiation is the process by which competing species use the environment differently to coexist.
Which of the following best describes how the theory of evolution has changed over time?
The theory of evolution has expanded to include genetic evidence and mechanisms like genetic drift and gene flow, alongside natural selection.
Which of the following is not a part of the modern theory of evolution? A) Natural selection B) Genetic drift C) Lamarckian inheritance D) Gene flow
C) Lamarckian inheritance
What does evolutionary fitness measure?
Evolutionary fitness measures an individual's ability to survive and reproduce, passing on its genes to the next generation.
Which of the following was an early selective advantage of a coelom in animals?
A coelom allowed for the development of more complex organs and systems, providing a selective advantage in movement and digestion.
Formation of the ozone layer helped protect which type of living organisms as they evolved?
The formation of the ozone layer helped protect terrestrial organisms from harmful UV radiation.
Which of the following is not an example of evolution? A) Antibiotic resistance in bacteria B) Development of new species C) Changes in allele frequencies over time D) Individual growth and development
D) Individual growth and development
Which of the following clades do not have radial cleavage? A) Deuterostomes B) Protostomes C) Cnidarians D) Echinoderms
B) Protostomes
Which of the following statements about altruism are accurate and which are not? A) Altruism always benefits the individual B) Altruism can increase the survival of related individuals C) Altruism is a behavior that reduces the fitness of the individual D) Altruism is only observed in humans
B) Altruism can increase the survival of related individuals; C) Altruism is a behavior that reduces the fitness of the individual