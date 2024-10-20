Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #3
In a population of birds, what factors can lead to evolutionary change?
Factors such as natural selection, genetic drift, mutation, and gene flow can lead to evolutionary change in a population of birds.
Which statement is accurate about evolution?
Evolution is a process that results in changes in the genetic makeup of populations over time, driven by mechanisms like natural selection.
Which of the following is a criticism of the evolutionary theory of aging?
A criticism is that the theory does not fully explain why aging occurs despite its negative impact on individual fitness.
Which statement about inbreeding is correct?
Inbreeding can lead to an increase in homozygosity and the expression of deleterious recessive traits.
Which of the following statements best describes the overall process of descent with modification?
Descent with modification refers to the process by which species evolve over time, inheriting traits from common ancestors and undergoing changes.
What is evolutionary fitness?
Evolutionary fitness is the ability of an organism to survive and reproduce, contributing its genes to the next generation.
Which of the following statements best describes macroevolution?
Macroevolution refers to large-scale evolutionary changes that result in the formation of new species or groups over long periods.
What was the evolutionary significance of jaws?
The evolution of jaws allowed vertebrates to exploit new food sources and led to increased diversification.
As hominins diverged from other primates, what key adaptations occurred?
Key adaptations included bipedalism, increased brain size, and the use of tools.
Which is the evolutionary history of a species?
The evolutionary history of a species is its phylogeny, which traces its lineage and relationships with other species.
What is an example of convergent evolution?
An example of convergent evolution is the development of wings in bats and birds, which evolved independently.
Why is the amniotic egg considered an important evolutionary breakthrough?
The amniotic egg allowed vertebrates to reproduce on land without the need for a water environment, facilitating terrestrial life.
What is the evolutionary significance of megaphylls?
Megaphylls, or large leaves, increased photosynthetic efficiency and contributed to the diversification of land plants.
Which of the following are examples of macroevolution? A) Speciation B) Extinction C) Adaptive radiation D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Do amphibians have an amniotic egg?
No, amphibians do not have an amniotic egg; they typically lay eggs in water.
What were the benefits of arthropods adapting to live on land?
Benefits included access to new habitats, reduced competition, and the ability to exploit terrestrial food sources.
How do vestigial structures support evolution?
Vestigial structures provide evidence of common ancestry and evolutionary change, as they are remnants of features that were functional in ancestors.
Which of the situations below describes vicariance? A) A river divides a population B) A mountain range forms C) A glacier retreats D) All of the above
D) All of the above
How can DNA be used to determine the timing of divergence?
DNA can be used to determine the timing of divergence by comparing genetic sequences and calculating mutation rates.
Why are choanoflagellates considered to be the ancestor of animals?
Choanoflagellates share structural and genetic similarities with the cells of sponges, suggesting a common ancestry with animals.
Which statement regarding genes and evolution is true?
Genes are the units of heredity that undergo mutation and recombination, driving evolutionary change.
How do analogous structures evolve?
Analogous structures evolve through convergent evolution, where unrelated species develop similar traits due to similar environmental pressures.
Which of the following is true about H. naledi? A) It had a small brain size B) It exhibited bipedalism C) It lived in Africa D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which most clearly shows evolutionary relationships between species?
Phylogenetic trees most clearly show evolutionary relationships between species.
Which of the following statements about diploblasts and triploblasts is false? A) Diploblasts have two germ layers B) Triploblasts have three germ layers C) Diploblasts include vertebrates D) Triploblasts include most animals
C) Diploblasts include vertebrates
Which of the following organisms is considered the most recent common ancestor of living tetrapods? A) Lungfish B) Coelacanth C) Tiktaalik D) Acanthostega
C) Tiktaalik
The evolution of which of the following structures was a key innovation in vertebrate evolution? A) Jaws B) Limbs C) Amniotic egg D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What is an evolutionary constraint?
An evolutionary constraint is a limitation on the course of evolution due to historical, genetic, or developmental factors.
Which group of fishes was the first to evolve?
Jawless fishes were the first group of fishes to evolve.
Where did the first vertebrates evolve?
The first vertebrates evolved in aquatic environments.
How has gene duplication played a critical role in evolution?
Gene duplication provides additional genetic material that can evolve new functions, leading to increased complexity and diversity.
Which of the following statements about deuterostomes is true? A) Deuterostomes have radial cleavage B) Deuterostomes include vertebrates C) Deuterostomes develop the anus from the blastopore D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is an example of macroevolution? A) The emergence of mammals B) The extinction of dinosaurs C) The diversification of flowering plants D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which group is considered to be the closest living relative of animals?
Choanoflagellates are considered to be the closest living relatives of animals.
What is the name of the group that consists only of modern humans and their direct ancestors?
The group is called the genus Homo.
Which statement most accurately describes the evolutionary relationships among the three domains?
The three domains (Bacteria, Archaea, Eukarya) share a common ancestor, with Archaea and Eukarya being more closely related to each other than to Bacteria.
Which statement describes the best evidence that two species share a recent common ancestor?
The best evidence is the presence of homologous structures, which are similar due to inheritance from a common ancestor.
How have animals adapted to survive in the desert?
Animals have adapted to desert environments through traits like water conservation, nocturnal behavior, and heat tolerance.
How does evolutionary classification differ from traditional classification?
Evolutionary classification groups organisms based on common ancestry and evolutionary relationships, rather than solely on physical similarities.
Why are duplications of chromosomal regions suspected to be especially important to evolution?
Duplications provide extra genetic material that can evolve new functions, increasing genetic diversity and complexity.