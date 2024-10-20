Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #4
Terms in this set (32)
Which group of organisms evolved first? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Eukaryotes D) Protists
A) Bacteria
Which of the following are characteristics of H. naledi? A) Small brain size B) Bipedalism C) Tool use D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Why do synapomorphies arise during evolution?
Synapomorphies arise as shared derived traits that indicate common ancestry and evolutionary relationships.
What stage is unique to the hemimetabolous lifecycle?
The nymph stage is unique to the hemimetabolous lifecycle.
Which of the following characterized early Homo? A) Increased brain size B) Use of tools C) Bipedalism D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following support the hypothesis of common descent? A) Fossil records B) Genetic similarities C) Homologous structures D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is an example of an acquired trait? A) Muscle strength from exercise B) Eye color C) Blood type D) Hair texture
A) Muscle strength from exercise
Which of the following is an advantage that ectotherms have over endotherms of the same size?
Ectotherms require less energy for metabolism, allowing them to survive on fewer resources.
Which of the following is thought to be the most closely related to the common animal ancestor? A) Fungi B) Plants C) Choanoflagellates D) Protists
C) Choanoflagellates
Which of the following statements about the Denisovans are true? A) They interbred with modern humans B) They lived in Asia C) They contributed to the genetic makeup of some modern human populations D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is not a general trend in hominin evolution? A) Increase in brain size B) Development of bipedalism C) Reduction in jaw size D) Increase in tail length
D) Increase in tail length
What does it mean that there is both unity and diversity of life?
Unity refers to shared characteristics due to common ancestry, while diversity arises from adaptations to different environments.
What can a shark do that a lamprey can't?
A shark can bite and chew food with its jaws, while a lamprey lacks jaws and feeds by suction.
Why are honeybees altruistic?
Honeybees exhibit altruism by sacrificing themselves to protect the hive, ensuring the survival of related individuals.
Which statement about vestigial traits is correct?
Vestigial traits are remnants of features that were functional in ancestors but are no longer useful in the current organism.
Which of the following is true of deuterostomes? A) They develop the anus from the blastopore B) They have radial cleavage C) They include vertebrates D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which pattern describes a type I survivorship curve?
A type I survivorship curve is characterized by high survival rates during early and middle life, followed by a decline in survival in later life.
What are 5 differences between plants and animals?
Plants perform photosynthesis, have cell walls, are generally sessile, reproduce via seeds or spores, and have indeterminate growth; animals are heterotrophic, lack cell walls, are motile, reproduce sexually, and have determinate growth.
What is one characteristic of Neandertals?
Neandertals had a robust build and large cranial capacity, adapted to cold climates.
What do many organisms with deuterostome development have in common?
Many deuterostomes develop the anus from the blastopore and exhibit radial cleavage during embryonic development.
Which statement about deuterostomes is correct?
Deuterostomes develop the anus from the blastopore and include groups like echinoderms and vertebrates.
What is the difference between punctuated equilibrium and gradualism?
Punctuated equilibrium suggests rapid evolutionary changes followed by periods of stasis, while gradualism implies slow, continuous change over time.
What is the first species of humans found outside Africa?
Homo erectus is the first species of humans found outside Africa.
What is the best way to determine the evolutionary relationships between species?
The best way to determine evolutionary relationships is through phylogenetic analysis using genetic and morphological data.
What unique characteristic do all deuterostomes have in common?
All deuterostomes develop the anus from the blastopore during embryonic development.
Which of the following is an example of a cohort effect? A) Increased survival rates in a specific age group B) Decreased birth rates in a specific age group C) Changes in population size due to environmental factors D) All of the above
A) Increased survival rates in a specific age group
How is punctuated equilibrium different from gradualism?
Punctuated equilibrium involves rapid changes and long periods of stasis, while gradualism involves slow, continuous change.
How does the bombardier beetle protect itself?
The bombardier beetle protects itself by ejecting a hot, noxious chemical spray from its abdomen.
To what does the term evolution refer?
Evolution refers to the process of change in the genetic makeup of populations over time.
Evolutionary change and evolutionary relationships are represented by what?
Evolutionary change and relationships are represented by phylogenetic trees.
What did Darwin think about Earth and life while he was forming his theory of evolution?
Darwin thought that Earth and life were ancient and that species evolved over long periods through natural selection.
What is the smallest biological unit that can evolve?
The smallest biological unit that can evolve is a population.