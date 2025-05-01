Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does population thinking change our understanding of species? It emphasizes the importance of variation and diversity within species, rather than focusing on a single ideal form.

What is the relationship between natural selection and adaptation? Natural selection leads to adaptation by favoring traits that improve survival and reproduction.

Why is it important to use tree thinking when interpreting evolutionary relationships? Tree thinking accurately reflects the branching patterns of evolution and common ancestry among species.

What does 'descent with modification' mean in the context of evolution? 'Descent with modification' means that species change over generations, inheriting traits from ancestors but also accumulating differences over time.

How does natural selection cause evolution in a population? Natural selection causes evolution by favoring traits that help individuals survive and reproduce, making those traits more common in future generations.

What is the scientific meaning of 'fitness' in evolutionary biology? In evolutionary biology, 'fitness' refers to an individual's likelihood of contributing offspring to the next generation, not just physical strength or health.