Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #6 Flashcards

Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #6
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #6
How does population thinking change our understanding of species?
It emphasizes the importance of variation and diversity within species, rather than focusing on a single ideal form.
Natural selection leads to adaptation by favoring traits that improve survival and reproduction.
Tree thinking accurately reflects the branching patterns of evolution and common ancestry among species.
'Descent with modification' means that species change over generations, inheriting traits from ancestors but also accumulating differences over time.
Natural selection causes evolution by favoring traits that help individuals survive and reproduce, making those traits more common in future generations.
In evolutionary biology, 'fitness' refers to an individual's likelihood of contributing offspring to the next generation, not just physical strength or health.
Population thinking emphasizes the importance of variation and diversity within a species, while typological thinking focuses on a single ideal form and treats variation as deviation.
Variation provides the raw material for natural selection to act upon, allowing populations to adapt to changing environments over time.
Ladder thinking arranges species in a hierarchy of complexity, while tree thinking focuses on evolutionary relationships and common ancestry without ranking species.
Phylogenetic trees illustrate how species are related through common ancestors, showing branching patterns that reflect evolutionary history rather than a hierarchy.