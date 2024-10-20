Skip to main content
Dihybrid Crosses exam Flashcards

Dihybrid Crosses exam
  • Dihybrid Cross

    A cross between two organisms that are heterozygous for two specific genes.

  • What is the phenotypic ratio of a dihybrid cross?

    9:3:3:1

  • Independent Assortment

    The principle stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently during the formation of gametes.

  • What does a Punnett square represent in a dihybrid cross?

    Potential fertilization events and diverse combinations of traits.

  • What are the possible phenotypes in a dihybrid cross of round yellow peas?

    Round yellow, round green, wrinkled yellow, wrinkled green.

  • What is the genotype of a dihybrid organism for shape and color genes?

    Heterozygous for both genes, e.g., RrYy.

  • What does the 9:3:3:1 ratio indicate?

    The phenotypic ratio resulting from a dihybrid cross, showing independent assortment.

  • Punnett Square

    A diagram used to predict the outcome of a particular cross or breeding experiment.

  • What is the dominant allele for pea shape?

    Capital R (round shape).

  • What is the recessive allele for pea color?

    Lowercase y (green color).

  • What does a dihybrid cross illustrate in Mendelian genetics?

    The principles of independent assortment and the resulting phenotypic ratios.

  • Law of Independent Assortment

    Mendel's second law, stating that allele pairs separate independently during the formation of gametes.

  • What are the alleles for pea color?

    Capital Y (yellow) and lowercase y (green).

  • What is the significance of the 9:3:3:1 ratio?

    It provides evidence for the law of independent assortment.

  • What does a larger Punnett square in dihybrid crosses indicate?

    More possible gamete combinations and fertilization events.

  • What is the dominant allele for pea color?

    Capital Y (yellow color).

  • What is the recessive allele for pea shape?

    Lowercase r (wrinkled shape).

  • What does heterozygous mean in the context of dihybrid crosses?

    Having two different alleles for each of the two genes being studied.