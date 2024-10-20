Dihybrid Crosses exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (18)
Dihybrid Cross
A cross between two organisms that are heterozygous for two specific genes.
What is the phenotypic ratio of a dihybrid cross?
9:3:3:1
Independent Assortment
The principle stating that alleles for different traits segregate independently during the formation of gametes.
What does a Punnett square represent in a dihybrid cross?
Potential fertilization events and diverse combinations of traits.
What are the possible phenotypes in a dihybrid cross of round yellow peas?
Round yellow, round green, wrinkled yellow, wrinkled green.
What is the genotype of a dihybrid organism for shape and color genes?
Heterozygous for both genes, e.g., RrYy.
What does the 9:3:3:1 ratio indicate?
The phenotypic ratio resulting from a dihybrid cross, showing independent assortment.
Punnett Square
A diagram used to predict the outcome of a particular cross or breeding experiment.
What is the dominant allele for pea shape?
Capital R (round shape).
What is the recessive allele for pea color?
Lowercase y (green color).
What does a dihybrid cross illustrate in Mendelian genetics?
The principles of independent assortment and the resulting phenotypic ratios.
Law of Independent Assortment
Mendel's second law, stating that allele pairs separate independently during the formation of gametes.
What are the alleles for pea color?
Capital Y (yellow) and lowercase y (green).
What is the significance of the 9:3:3:1 ratio?
It provides evidence for the law of independent assortment.
What does a larger Punnett square in dihybrid crosses indicate?
More possible gamete combinations and fertilization events.
What is the dominant allele for pea color?
Capital Y (yellow color).
What is the recessive allele for pea shape?
Lowercase r (wrinkled shape).
What does heterozygous mean in the context of dihybrid crosses?
Having two different alleles for each of the two genes being studied.