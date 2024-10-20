Dihybrid Crosses quiz #2 Flashcards
Dihybrid Crosses quiz #2
What is the name for a cross that examines the inheritance of two traits?
A dihybrid cross.What is the phenotypic ratio characteristic of a dihybrid cross?
The phenotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1.What does the term 'dihybrid' refer to in genetics?
A dihybrid refers to an organism that is heterozygous for two specific genes.What does the law of independent assortment explain in dihybrid crosses?
It explains how alleles for different traits are distributed independently during gamete formation.What are the possible phenotypes in a dihybrid cross of round yellow peas?
The possible phenotypes are round yellow, round green, wrinkled yellow, and wrinkled green.How many dominant-dominant phenotypes are expected in a dihybrid cross?
Nine dominant-dominant phenotypes are expected.What is the genotype of a dihybrid organism for shape and color genes?
The genotype is heterozygous, such as RrYy.What does each box in a dihybrid Punnett square represent?
Each box represents a potential fertilization event.What are the dominant alleles for shape and color in peas?
The dominant alleles are capital R for round shape and capital Y for yellow color.What is the significance of the 9:3:3:1 ratio in dihybrid crosses?
It demonstrates the independent assortment of alleles during gamete formation.