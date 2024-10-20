Skip to main content
Dihybrid Crosses quiz #2 Flashcards

Dihybrid Crosses quiz #2
  • What is the name for a cross that examines the inheritance of two traits?
    A dihybrid cross.
  • What is the phenotypic ratio characteristic of a dihybrid cross?
    The phenotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1.
  • What does the term 'dihybrid' refer to in genetics?
    A dihybrid refers to an organism that is heterozygous for two specific genes.
  • What does the law of independent assortment explain in dihybrid crosses?
    It explains how alleles for different traits are distributed independently during gamete formation.
  • What are the possible phenotypes in a dihybrid cross of round yellow peas?
    The possible phenotypes are round yellow, round green, wrinkled yellow, and wrinkled green.
  • How many dominant-dominant phenotypes are expected in a dihybrid cross?
    Nine dominant-dominant phenotypes are expected.
  • What is the genotype of a dihybrid organism for shape and color genes?
    The genotype is heterozygous, such as RrYy.
  • What does each box in a dihybrid Punnett square represent?
    Each box represents a potential fertilization event.
  • What are the dominant alleles for shape and color in peas?
    The dominant alleles are capital R for round shape and capital Y for yellow color.
  • What is the significance of the 9:3:3:1 ratio in dihybrid crosses?
    It demonstrates the independent assortment of alleles during gamete formation.