Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

DNA Polymerases exam Flashcards

Back
DNA Polymerases exam
How well do you know this?
1/27

  • DNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands during replication.

  • In which direction do DNA polymerases synthesize new DNA strands?

    From the 5' to 3' direction.

  • DNA Polymerase III

    The primary enzyme responsible for DNA strand elongation in prokaryotes.

  • What are the two critical requirements for DNA polymerases to function?

    A template strand and a primer.

  • Template Strand

    The old or parental DNA strand that serves as a guide for building new DNA strands.

  • Primer

    A short RNA molecule that provides a free 3' hydroxyl group necessary for DNA strand extension.

  • What enzyme synthesizes the RNA primer?

    Primase.

  • What happens to the RNA primer after it has served its purpose?

    It is replaced by DNA polymerase I.

  • Primase

    The enzyme that synthesizes the RNA primer.

  • DNA Polymerase I

    The enzyme that replaces the RNA primer with DNA.

  • What is the role of the free 3' hydroxyl group in DNA replication?

    It is required for the elongation of the new DNA strand.

  • How do DNA polymerases know which nucleotides to add during replication?

    They base pair the free nucleotides with the template strand.

  • What is the significance of the 5' and 3' ends in DNA structure?

    The 5' end has a free phosphate group, and the 3' end has a free hydroxyl group.

  • What is the function of DNA polymerases in general?

    To build new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing strand.

  • Why can't DNA polymerases start synthesizing a new strand from scratch?

    They require a primer to provide a free 3' hydroxyl group.

  • What is the role of DNA polymerase III in prokaryotic cells?

    It is the primary enzyme for elongating new DNA strands.

  • What does the term 'anti-parallel' mean in the context of DNA structure?

    The two strands of DNA run in opposite directions (5' to 3' and 3' to 5').

  • What is the role of the enzyme primase?

    To synthesize the RNA primer needed for DNA polymerase to start replication.

  • Why is the RNA primer necessary for DNA replication?

    It provides the free 3' hydroxyl group required for DNA polymerase to extend the DNA strand.

  • What happens to the RNA primer during DNA replication?

    It is eventually removed and replaced by DNA polymerase I with DNA.

  • What is the directionality of new DNA strand synthesis?

    Always from 5' to 3'.

  • What is the function of DNA polymerase I?

    To remove and replace the RNA primer with DNA nucleotides.

  • What is the role of the template strand in DNA replication?

    It serves as a guide for the new DNA strand being synthesized.

  • What is the primary enzyme for DNA strand elongation in prokaryotes?

    DNA Polymerase III.

  • What is required for DNA polymerase to elongate a new DNA strand?

    A free 3' hydroxyl group provided by a primer.

  • What is the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication?

    To synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to an existing strand.

  • What is the function of the enzyme primase?

    To synthesize the RNA primer needed for DNA polymerase to start replication.