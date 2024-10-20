DNA Polymerases quiz #2 Flashcards

What does DNA polymerase do during DNA replication?
DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a growing DNA chain, extending from the 5' to 3' direction.
What enzyme glues the nucleotides together along the sugar-phosphate backbone?
DNA ligase is the enzyme that glues the nucleotides together along the sugar-phosphate backbone.
What materials does DNA polymerase require in order to synthesize a complete strand of DNA?
DNA polymerase requires a template strand and a primer with a free 3' hydroxyl group to synthesize a complete strand of DNA.
DNA polymerase can only build in what direction?
DNA polymerase can only build in the 5' to 3' direction.
Which of the following does the enzyme primase synthesize? a) DNA strand b) RNA primer c) Protein d) Lipid
b) RNA primer
Which of the following is not a property of DNA polymerase? a) Synthesizes DNA b) Requires a primer c) Works in 3' to 5' direction d) Proofreads DNA
c) Works in 3' to 5' direction
What are the main functions of DNA polymerase?
The main functions of DNA polymerase are to synthesize new DNA strands and to proofread and correct errors during replication.
Which of the following are similarities between DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase? a) Both synthesize nucleic acids b) Both require a primer c) Both work in 3' to 5' direction d) Both synthesize proteins
a) Both synthesize nucleic acids
What is a major difference between DNA polymerase I and DNA polymerase III?
DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA, while DNA polymerase III is primarily responsible for elongating the new DNA strand.
Which of the following builds new strands of DNA? a) DNA ligase b) DNA polymerase c) RNA polymerase d) Helicase
b) DNA polymerase
Which of the following statements best describes DNA polymerase? a) Synthesizes RNA b) Synthesizes DNA c) Synthesizes proteins d) Synthesizes lipids
b) Synthesizes DNA
Which of the following enzymes involved in DNA replication is unique to eukaryotes? a) DNA polymerase b) RNA polymerase c) Telomerase d) Helicase
c) Telomerase
In what way does RNA polymerase differ from DNA polymerase?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA, while DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA.
Which statement is correct regarding polymerases on the bacterial chromosome? a) DNA polymerase I is the primary enzyme b) DNA polymerase III is the primary enzyme c) RNA polymerase is the primary enzyme d) DNA ligase is the primary enzyme
b) DNA polymerase III is the primary enzyme
Which enzyme attaches the Okazaki fragments?
DNA ligase attaches the Okazaki fragments.
Which of the following proofreads the new DNA molecules during replication? a) DNA ligase b) DNA polymerase c) RNA polymerase d) Helicase
b) DNA polymerase
How does RNA polymerase differ from DNA polymerase?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA, while DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA.