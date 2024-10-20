DNA Polymerases quiz #3 Flashcards
What is the purpose of the 3'-to-5' exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase?
The 3'-to-5' exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase is used for proofreading and correcting errors during DNA replication.Which comes first: polymerase or helicase during DNA replication?
Helicase comes first to unwind the DNA strands before DNA polymerase synthesizes new strands.Which of the following synthesizes the daughter strands during DNA replication? a) DNA ligase b) DNA polymerase c) RNA polymerase d) Helicase
b) DNA polymeraseWhich subunit of DNA polymerase III forms the sliding clamp?
The beta subunit of DNA polymerase III forms the sliding clamp.DNA polymerases are unable to replicate what areas of the chromosome?
DNA polymerases are unable to replicate the very ends of linear chromosomes, known as telomeres.What is the function of the DNA polymerase?
The function of DNA polymerase is to synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the template strand.What direction does DNA polymerase build the new DNA strands?
DNA polymerase builds new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction.Which enzyme is responsible for proofreading during replication?
DNA polymerase is responsible for proofreading during replication.Which are enzymatic features of DNA polymerase?
DNA polymerase features include synthesizing DNA and proofreading for errors.Which enzyme is required to initiate DNA synthesis on a bare template strand?
Primase is required to initiate DNA synthesis by synthesizing an RNA primer.When does DNA polymerase perform its editing function on incorrectly incorporated nucleotides?
DNA polymerase performs its editing function during replication, using its 3'-to-5' exonuclease activity.Which enzyme catalyzes the addition of appropriate nucleotides to the new DNA strand?
DNA polymerase catalyzes the addition of appropriate nucleotides to the new DNA strand.What is the difference between DNA polymerase and RNA polymerase?
DNA polymerase synthesizes DNA, while RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA.What is the function of DNA polymerase I?
DNA polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA during replication.Which enzyme is responsible for adding complementary DNA bases to an exposed DNA strand?
DNA polymerase is responsible for adding complementary DNA bases to an exposed DNA strand.Which enzyme covalently links the sugar phosphate backbone of DNA?
DNA ligase covalently links the sugar phosphate backbone of DNA.DNA polymerase III does not have which of the following activities? a) Synthesizing DNA b) Proofreading c) Replacing RNA primers d) Elongating DNA strands
c) Replacing RNA primersWhat is the function of DNA polymerase III in replication in E. coli?
DNA polymerase III is responsible for elongating the new DNA strand during replication in E. coli.Which function of DNA polymerase is correct? a) Synthesizes RNA b) Synthesizes DNA c) Synthesizes proteins d) Synthesizes lipids
b) Synthesizes DNAWhich of the following are limitations of DNA polymerase? a) Requires a primer b) Works in 3' to 5' direction c) Cannot initiate synthesis d) Proofreads DNA
a) Requires a primer, c) Cannot initiate synthesisHow does DNA polymerase prevent mutations?
DNA polymerase prevents mutations by proofreading and correcting errors during DNA replication.What is the principal enzyme involved in DNA replication?
DNA polymerase is the principal enzyme involved in DNA replication.Which of these is a function of DNA polymerase? a) Synthesizes RNA b) Synthesizes DNA c) Synthesizes proteins d) Synthesizes lipids
b) Synthesizes DNAWhich two enzymes are involved in DNA replication?
DNA polymerase and DNA ligase are involved in DNA replication.The function(s) of DNA polymerases includes which of the following? a) Synthesizing DNA b) Proofreading c) Synthesizing RNA d) Synthesizing proteins
a) Synthesizing DNA, b) ProofreadingWhat is one of the roles of DNA polymerase during replication?
One of the roles of DNA polymerase during replication is to synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides.In addition to DNA polymerase, which enzyme is essential for DNA replication?
In addition to DNA polymerase, DNA ligase is essential for DNA replication.Which of the enzymes below can synthesize and proofread a DNA sequence? a) DNA ligase b) DNA polymerase c) RNA polymerase d) Helicase
b) DNA polymeraseIs DNA polymerase an enzyme?
Yes, DNA polymerase is an enzyme.Which side of the protein binds to the remainder of the DNA polymerase III holoenzyme?
The beta subunit of DNA polymerase III binds to the remainder of the holoenzyme, forming the sliding clamp.