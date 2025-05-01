DNA Polymerases quiz #4 Flashcards
Which DNA polymerase is primarily responsible for DNA strand elongation in prokaryotes, and what direction does it synthesize DNA?
In prokaryotes, DNA polymerase III is primarily responsible for DNA strand elongation, synthesizing DNA in the 5' to 3' direction.How is the RNA primer, necessary for DNA polymerase activity, synthesized and later replaced during DNA replication?
The RNA primer is synthesized by the enzyme primase and is later replaced with DNA by DNA polymerase I to ensure the integrity of the new DNA strand.What is the primary function of DNA polymerases during DNA replication?
DNA polymerases synthesize new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing strand during DNA replication.In which direction do DNA polymerases synthesize new DNA strands?
DNA polymerases synthesize new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction.Which DNA polymerase is primarily responsible for DNA strand elongation in prokaryotes?
DNA polymerase III is primarily responsible for DNA strand elongation in prokaryotes.What two central requirements must be met for DNA polymerases to function?
DNA polymerases require a template strand and a primer with a free 3' hydroxyl group to function.What is the role of the template strand in DNA replication?
The template strand serves as a guide for DNA polymerases to build the new complementary DNA strand.What is a primer, and why is it necessary for DNA polymerase activity?
A primer is a short RNA molecule that provides a free 3' hydroxyl group, which is necessary for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.Which enzyme synthesizes the RNA primer during DNA replication?
The enzyme primase synthesizes the RNA primer during DNA replication.How is the RNA primer replaced with DNA during replication, and by which enzyme?
The RNA primer is replaced with DNA by DNA polymerase I, ensuring the integrity of the new DNA strand.