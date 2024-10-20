Introduction to Ecosystems quiz #2 Flashcards

An ecosystem consists of communities of organisms and their environments, including both biotic and abiotic components, where energy flows and matter cycles.
Which of the following statements about the movement of nutrients through an ecosystem is true? A) Nutrients flow in one direction through an ecosystem. B) Nutrients are recycled within an ecosystem. C) Nutrients are lost as heat during transfer. D) Nutrients require a constant input from external sources.
B) Nutrients are recycled within an ecosystem.
What makes up an ecosystem?
An ecosystem is made up of living communities (biotic factors) and non-living components (abiotic factors) in a given area.
How do nutrients move through an ecosystem?
Nutrients move through an ecosystem by being recycled through various trophic levels, involving processes like decomposition and biogeochemical cycles.
Which of the following best describes an ecosystem? A) A group of similar organisms living together. B) A community of organisms interacting with their physical environment. C) A single species living in a specific area. D) A collection of abiotic factors only.
B) A community of organisms interacting with their physical environment.
Which of the following describes the relationship between elements of an ecosystem? A) Energy flows and matter cycles. B) Matter flows and energy cycles. C) Both energy and matter flow. D) Both energy and matter cycle.
A) Energy flows and matter cycles.
Which of the following would be an example of an ecosystem? A) A forest. B) A single tree. C) A group of fish. D) A rock.
A) A forest.
In an ecosystem, what is the role of decomposers?
Decomposers break down dead organic matter and waste, recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem.
Which statement about ecosystems is false? A) Ecosystems require a constant input of energy. B) Ecosystems can vary in size. C) Energy is recycled within ecosystems. D) Nutrients are recycled within ecosystems.
C) Energy is recycled within ecosystems.
What term includes all the biotic and abiotic factors in an area? A) Ecosystem B) Population C) Community D) Organ
A) Ecosystem
Which of the following statements about ecosystems is true? A) Energy is recycled within ecosystems. B) Ecosystems do not require decomposers. C) Ecosystems can exist without sunlight. D) Energy flows in one direction through ecosystems.
D) Energy flows in one direction through ecosystems.
Which of the following features are present at the ecosystem level? A) Only biotic factors. B) Only abiotic factors. C) Both biotic and abiotic factors. D) Neither biotic nor abiotic factors.
C) Both biotic and abiotic factors.
Which statement is true about ecosystems? A) They do not include abiotic components. B) They require a constant input of nutrients. C) They recycle nutrients through decomposition. D) They have a two-way flow of energy.
C) They recycle nutrients through decomposition.
What would happen in an ecosystem without decomposers?
Without decomposers, dead organic matter and waste would accumulate, disrupting nutrient cycling and ecosystem balance.
Which of the following would represent an ecosystem? A) A lake. B) A single fish. C) A mountain. D) A cloud.
A) A lake.
Which choice is not an example of an ecosystem? A) A desert. B) A coral reef. C) A single organism. D) A rainforest.