Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles exam Flashcards

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles exam

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles exam
  • What are Lysosomes?

    Acidic vesicles in animal cells containing digestive enzymes to break down cellular debris and recycle materials.

  • What is the primary function of lysosomes?

    To break down and recycle food, cellular debris, bacteria, and damaged organelles.

  • What are Peroxisomes?

    Vesicles in all eukaryotic cells that detoxify harmful substances like hydrogen peroxide and break down fatty acids.

  • Where are lysosomes found?

    Only in animal cells.

  • Define Central Vacuole.

    A large membrane-enclosed vesicle in plant cells that degrades and recycles molecules and maintains turgor pressure.

  • What is the origin of lysosomes?

    They originate from the Golgi apparatus.

  • What is the role of peroxisomes in cells?

    To break down toxic compounds like hydrogen peroxide and fatty acids.

  • What isTurgor Pressure?

    The pressure exerted by the central vacuole against the cell membrane in plant cells, essential for plant structure and health.

  • Where do peroxisomes originate?

    At the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER).

  • What happens to plant cells with low turgor pressure?

    The plant wilts and may die due to lack of pressure against the cell wall.

  • What are the similarities between lysosomes and peroxisomes?

    Both are vesicles containing enzymes and are involved in breaking down substances within the cell.

  • What is the function of the central vacuole in plant cells?

    To degrade and recycle molecules and maintain turgor pressure by filling with water.

  • What is the difference in enzyme function between lysosomes and peroxisomes?

    Lysosomes contain enzymes for digesting cellular debris, while peroxisomes contain enzymes for detoxifying harmful substances.

  • What is the effect of high turgor pressure in plant cells?

    The plant remains upright and healthy, able to thrive and survive well.

  • What type of cells contain peroxisomes?

    All eukaryotic cells, including both animal and plant cells.

  • What is the role of digestive enzymes in lysosomes?

    To break down and recycle various materials within the cell.

  • What toxic compound do peroxisomes help to break down?

    Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2).

  • What happens to the central vacuole when a plant cell loses water?

    The central vacuole shrinks, leading to low turgor pressure and potential wilting of the plant.

  • What is the significance of the central vacuole in plant cells?

    It helps maintain cell structure and health by exerting turgor pressure and recycling molecules.

  • What is the main difference in the origin of lysosomes and peroxisomes?

    Lysosomes originate at the Golgi apparatus, while peroxisomes originate at the rough ER.

  • How do lysosomes and peroxisomes differ in their cellular functions?

    Lysosomes digest cellular debris, while peroxisomes detoxify harmful substances and break down fatty acids.

  • What is the role of the central vacuole in maintaining plant cell structure?

    It fills with water to exert turgor pressure against the cell membrane.

  • What is the primary function of peroxisomes in eukaryotic cells?

    To detoxify harmful substances and break down fatty acids.

  • What happens to the plant cell membrane when turgor pressure is high?

    The cell membrane exerts pressure against the cell wall, keeping the plant upright and healthy.

  • What is the function of enzymes in peroxisomes?

    To break down toxic compounds and fatty acids.

  • What is the consequence of low turgor pressure in plants?

    The plant wilts and may die due to lack of structural support.

  • What is the role of the central vacuole in recycling molecules?

    It degrades and recycles molecules within the plant cell.