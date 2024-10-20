Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (27)
What are Lysosomes?
Acidic vesicles in animal cells containing digestive enzymes to break down cellular debris and recycle materials.
What is the primary function of lysosomes?
To break down and recycle food, cellular debris, bacteria, and damaged organelles.
What are Peroxisomes?
Vesicles in all eukaryotic cells that detoxify harmful substances like hydrogen peroxide and break down fatty acids.
Where are lysosomes found?
Only in animal cells.
Define Central Vacuole.
A large membrane-enclosed vesicle in plant cells that degrades and recycles molecules and maintains turgor pressure.
What is the origin of lysosomes?
They originate from the Golgi apparatus.
What is the role of peroxisomes in cells?
To break down toxic compounds like hydrogen peroxide and fatty acids.
What isTurgor Pressure?
The pressure exerted by the central vacuole against the cell membrane in plant cells, essential for plant structure and health.
Where do peroxisomes originate?
At the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER).
What happens to plant cells with low turgor pressure?
The plant wilts and may die due to lack of pressure against the cell wall.
What are the similarities between lysosomes and peroxisomes?
Both are vesicles containing enzymes and are involved in breaking down substances within the cell.
What is the function of the central vacuole in plant cells?
To degrade and recycle molecules and maintain turgor pressure by filling with water.
What is the difference in enzyme function between lysosomes and peroxisomes?
Lysosomes contain enzymes for digesting cellular debris, while peroxisomes contain enzymes for detoxifying harmful substances.
What is the effect of high turgor pressure in plant cells?
The plant remains upright and healthy, able to thrive and survive well.
What type of cells contain peroxisomes?
All eukaryotic cells, including both animal and plant cells.
What is the role of digestive enzymes in lysosomes?
To break down and recycle various materials within the cell.
What toxic compound do peroxisomes help to break down?
Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2).
What happens to the central vacuole when a plant cell loses water?
The central vacuole shrinks, leading to low turgor pressure and potential wilting of the plant.
What is the significance of the central vacuole in plant cells?
It helps maintain cell structure and health by exerting turgor pressure and recycling molecules.
What is the main difference in the origin of lysosomes and peroxisomes?
Lysosomes originate at the Golgi apparatus, while peroxisomes originate at the rough ER.
How do lysosomes and peroxisomes differ in their cellular functions?
Lysosomes digest cellular debris, while peroxisomes detoxify harmful substances and break down fatty acids.
What is the role of the central vacuole in maintaining plant cell structure?
It fills with water to exert turgor pressure against the cell membrane.
What is the primary function of peroxisomes in eukaryotic cells?
To detoxify harmful substances and break down fatty acids.
What happens to the plant cell membrane when turgor pressure is high?
The cell membrane exerts pressure against the cell wall, keeping the plant upright and healthy.
What is the function of enzymes in peroxisomes?
To break down toxic compounds and fatty acids.
What is the consequence of low turgor pressure in plants?
The plant wilts and may die due to lack of structural support.
What is the role of the central vacuole in recycling molecules?
It degrades and recycles molecules within the plant cell.