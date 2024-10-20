Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz #2 Flashcards

Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz #2
1/10
  • Which of the following organelles breaks down worn-out organelles? A) Lysosome B) Peroxisome C) Central Vacuole D) Mitochondria
    A) Lysosome
  • What part of the cell is responsible for breaking down and digesting things?
    Lysosomes are responsible for breaking down and digesting things in the cell.
  • Which of the following acts as the digestive system of the cell? A) Ribosome B) Lysosome C) Nucleus D) Chloroplast
    B) Lysosome
  • What is the primary function of lysosomes in animal cells?
    Lysosomes contain digestive enzymes that break down cellular debris and recycle materials.
  • How do peroxisomes differ from lysosomes in their function?
    Peroxisomes focus on detoxifying harmful substances and breaking down fatty acids, unlike lysosomes which digest cellular debris.
  • Where do lysosomes originate within the cell?
    Lysosomes originate at the Golgi apparatus.
  • What is the role of the central vacuole in plant cells?
    The central vacuole degrades and recycles molecules and maintains turgor pressure in plant cells.
  • In which type of cells are lysosomes primarily found?
    Lysosomes are primarily found in animal cells.
  • What toxic compound do peroxisomes help to break down?
    Peroxisomes help to break down hydrogen peroxide.
  • What is the significance of turgor pressure in plant cells?
    Turgor pressure helps maintain plant structure and health by keeping the plant upright.