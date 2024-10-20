Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles quiz #2 Flashcards
Which of the following organelles breaks down worn-out organelles? A) Lysosome B) Peroxisome C) Central Vacuole D) Mitochondria
A) LysosomeWhat part of the cell is responsible for breaking down and digesting things?
Lysosomes are responsible for breaking down and digesting things in the cell.Which of the following acts as the digestive system of the cell? A) Ribosome B) Lysosome C) Nucleus D) Chloroplast
B) LysosomeWhat is the primary function of lysosomes in animal cells?
Lysosomes contain digestive enzymes that break down cellular debris and recycle materials.How do peroxisomes differ from lysosomes in their function?
Peroxisomes focus on detoxifying harmful substances and breaking down fatty acids, unlike lysosomes which digest cellular debris.Where do lysosomes originate within the cell?
Lysosomes originate at the Golgi apparatus.What is the role of the central vacuole in plant cells?
The central vacuole degrades and recycles molecules and maintains turgor pressure in plant cells.In which type of cells are lysosomes primarily found?
Lysosomes are primarily found in animal cells.What toxic compound do peroxisomes help to break down?
Peroxisomes help to break down hydrogen peroxide.What is the significance of turgor pressure in plant cells?
Turgor pressure helps maintain plant structure and health by keeping the plant upright.