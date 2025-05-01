Energy Flow Through Ecosystems quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

How does gross consumer productivity (GCP) differ from gross primary productivity (GPP)? Gross consumer productivity (GCP) is the total energy captured by consumers from consuming biomass, while GPP is the energy captured by primary producers from sunlight.

How is net productivity (NP) calculated in an ecosystem? Net productivity (NP) is calculated as assimilated energy (AE) minus the energy used for respiration (R): NP = AE - R.

What is net consumer productivity (NCP) or net secondary productivity? Net consumer productivity (NCP) is the amount of assimilated energy in consumers that is converted into new biomass after subtracting energy used for respiration.

What is the significance of net productivity for the next trophic level? Net productivity represents the total energy available to be consumed by the next trophic level in the food chain.

How do you calculate net production efficiency (NPE)? NPE is calculated by dividing net productivity by assimilated energy and multiplying by 100%: NPE = (Net Productivity / Assimilated Energy) × 100%.

What is trophic efficiency (TE) in an ecosystem? Trophic efficiency (TE) is the percentage of energy at one trophic level that is transferred to the next trophic level as new biomass.