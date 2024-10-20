Enzymes quiz #3 Flashcards

Enzymes function to catalyze and accelerate biochemical reactions necessary for life processes in living organisms.
The induced fit model of enzyme activity suggests which of the following? A) Enzymes are rigid structures. B) Enzymes change shape to fit the substrate. C) Enzymes are consumed in reactions. D) Enzymes work at any pH.
B) Enzymes change shape to fit the substrate.
How does a change in structure affect the function of an enzyme?
A change in structure can alter the active site, affecting substrate binding and the enzyme's catalytic efficiency.
Which of the following describes all enzymes? A) They are proteins. B) They are consumed in reactions. C) They work at any temperature. D) They are not affected by pH.
A) They are proteins.
How do enzymes in the body speed up reactions?
Enzymes speed up reactions by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to proceed.
What leads to the change in shape of the active site when temperature increases?
Increased temperature can cause denaturation, altering the enzyme's shape and active site.
To which part of an enzyme will a specific substrate bind?
A specific substrate will bind to the enzyme's active site.
How is the structure of an enzyme related to its function?
The enzyme's structure determines the shape of its active site, which is essential for substrate binding and catalysis.
Which of the following is true regarding the structure of enzymes? A) They are rigid. B) They have a specific three-dimensional shape. C) They are consumed in reactions. D) They are unaffected by environmental changes.
B) They have a specific three-dimensional shape.
Why are enzymes essential to an organism’s metabolism?
Enzymes are essential because they catalyze metabolic reactions, allowing them to occur at rates necessary for life.
What determines the specific reaction that an enzyme will catalyze?
The specific shape and structure of the enzyme's active site determine the reaction it will catalyze.
Which of the following can change the shape of an enzyme's active site? A) Temperature. B) pH. C) Inhibitors. D) All of the above.
D) All of the above.
What determines the function of an enzyme?
The function of an enzyme is determined by its structure, particularly the shape of its active site.
Why is the “active site” of the enzyme important?
The active site is important because it is where the substrate binds and the reaction is catalyzed.
Which of the following can change the shape of an enzyme? A) Temperature. B) pH. C) Inhibitors. D) All of the above.
D) All of the above.
Which of the following enzymes digests carbohydrates?
Amylase is an enzyme that digests carbohydrates.
A protein kinase is an enzyme that functions in which of the following ways? A) Adds a phosphate group. B) Removes a phosphate group. C) Breaks down proteins. D) Synthesizes DNA.
A) Adds a phosphate group.
What level of protein structure is involved in the formation of an enzyme's active site?
The tertiary structure of a protein is involved in the formation of an enzyme's active site.
What happens to the enzyme after the chemical reaction occurs?
The enzyme remains unchanged and can catalyze additional reactions.
Where on the enzyme does the substrate bind?
The substrate binds to the active site of the enzyme.
What is the function of an enzyme in biological systems?
Enzymes function to catalyze and speed up chemical reactions in biological systems.
Which conditions are likely to affect the shape of an enzyme? A) Temperature. B) pH. C) Substrate concentration. D) All of the above.