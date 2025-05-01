Enzymes quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

How do enzymes affect the rate of chemical reactions? Enzymes increase the rate of chemical reactions, allowing them to occur much faster than they would without enzymes.

What happens to an enzyme after it catalyzes a reaction? The enzyme remains unchanged and can be reused for subsequent reactions.

How does temperature affect enzyme activity? Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to an optimal point, but high or low temperatures can decrease activity and may denature the enzyme.

How does pH influence enzyme activity? Enzymes have an optimal pH; deviations from this pH can reduce activity and may denature the enzyme.

Why are enzymes essential for life? Enzymes are essential because they speed up biochemical reactions to rates that sustain life.

What is the relationship between enzyme structure and function? An enzyme's specific shape determines its function; loss of shape (denaturation) leads to loss of function.