Evolution of Populations quiz #3 Flashcards

How is evolution defined in terms of allele frequency, and why is genetic variation important for this process?
Evolution is defined as a change in allele frequency within a population over time. Genetic variation, which means the presence of multiple alleles in a population, is essential because it provides the raw material for evolutionary mechanisms like natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow to act upon.
What is the difference between macroevolution and microevolution?
Macroevolution refers to large changes over long periods of time, while microevolution involves small, rapid changes within populations.
What is the source of new alleles in a population?
New alleles are introduced into a population through mutation.
How does natural selection cause evolution in a population?
Natural selection causes evolution when certain alleles increase reproductive success, making those alleles more common over time.
What is genetic drift and how does it affect allele frequencies?
Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequency, often due to chance events that affect which individuals survive and reproduce.
What is gene flow and how does it influence populations?
Gene flow is the movement of alleles between populations, which can change allele frequencies in the populations involved.
What is the modern synthesis in evolutionary biology?
The modern synthesis is the integration of Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics, forming the foundation of population genetics.
What does population genetics study?
Population genetics studies the processes that affect genes and allele frequencies at the population level.