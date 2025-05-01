Exponential Population Growth quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Exponential Population Growth quiz #3

Exponential Population Growth quiz #3
  • What is the equation for exponential population growth, and what do each of its variables represent?
    The equation is nt = n0 * e^(rt), where nt is the final population size, n0 is the initial population size, r is the per capita growth rate, t is time, and e is Euler's number (approximately 2.71828).
  • What is the difference between the equations dN/dt = rN and ΔN/Δt = rΔtN in the context of exponential population growth?
    dN/dt = rN describes the instantaneous population growth rate at any moment, while ΔN/Δt = rΔtN gives the average growth rate over a discrete time interval, with rΔt representing the apparent per capita growth rate for that interval.
  • What does the exponential population growth model assume about the per capita growth rate (r)?
    It assumes that r is both positive and constant for the duration of the model.
  • How does population size (N) affect the population growth rate in the exponential model?
    As population size increases, the population growth rate increases proportionally, resulting in a J-shaped curve.
  • What does the equation dN/dt = rN represent in the context of exponential population growth?
    It represents the instantaneous population growth rate at any moment, where dN/dt is the rate of change of population size, r is the per capita growth rate, and N is the population size at that instant.
  • What does the equation ΔN/Δt = rΔtN describe in exponential population growth?
    It describes the average population growth rate over a discrete time interval, with rΔt representing the apparent per capita growth rate for that interval.
  • Why is exponential population growth rarely sustained in nature for long periods?
    Because resources in nature are limited, which eventually inhibits or prevents populations from growing exponentially forever.
  • What is r_max in the context of exponential population growth?
    r_max is the maximum per capita population growth rate that is species-specific and only occurs under ideal conditions.
  • How does the value of r affect the shape of the exponential growth curve?
    A higher r value results in a steeper, faster-increasing curve, while a lower r value produces a slower, less steep curve.