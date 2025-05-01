Exponential Population Growth quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the equation for exponential population growth, and what do each of its variables represent?
The equation is nt = n0 * e^(rt), where nt is the final population size, n0 is the initial population size, r is the per capita growth rate, t is time, and e is Euler's number (approximately 2.71828).
What is the difference between the equations dN/dt = rN and ΔN/Δt = rΔtN in the context of exponential population growth?
dN/dt = rN describes the instantaneous population growth rate at any moment, while ΔN/Δt = rΔtN gives the average growth rate over a discrete time interval, with rΔt representing the apparent per capita growth rate for that interval.
What does the exponential population growth model assume about the per capita growth rate (r)?
It assumes that r is both positive and constant for the duration of the model.
How does population size (N) affect the population growth rate in the exponential model?
As population size increases, the population growth rate increases proportionally, resulting in a J-shaped curve.
What does the equation dN/dt = rN represent in the context of exponential population growth?
It represents the instantaneous population growth rate at any moment, where dN/dt is the rate of change of population size, r is the per capita growth rate, and N is the population size at that instant.
What does the equation ΔN/Δt = rΔtN describe in exponential population growth?
It describes the average population growth rate over a discrete time interval, with rΔt representing the apparent per capita growth rate for that interval.
Why is exponential population growth rarely sustained in nature for long periods?
Because resources in nature are limited, which eventually inhibits or prevents populations from growing exponentially forever.
What is r_max in the context of exponential population growth?
r_max is the maximum per capita population growth rate that is species-specific and only occurs under ideal conditions.
How does the value of r affect the shape of the exponential growth curve?
A higher r value results in a steeper, faster-increasing curve, while a lower r value produces a slower, less steep curve.