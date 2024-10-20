Flowers exam Flashcards
Back
Flowers exam
How well do you know this?
1/30
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (30)
- Alteration of generationsA life cycle in which there is both a multicellular diploid form, the sporophyte, and a multicellular haploid form, the gametophyte.
- What is the dominant generation in angiosperms?Sporophyte
- SporophyteThe diploid, multicellular stage in the life cycle of a plant that produces haploid spores through meiosis.
- GametophyteThe haploid, multicellular stage in the life cycle of a plant that produces gametes through mitosis.
- What are the two types of spores produced by angiosperms?Microspores (male) and megaspores (female)
- Double fertilizationA process in angiosperms where one sperm fertilizes the egg, forming a zygote, and the other sperm combines with two polar nuclei to form the endosperm.
- What is the function of the endosperm?To provide nutrients to the developing embryo.
- Complete flowerA flower that has all four basic floral organs: sepals, petals, stamens, and carpels.
- Perfect flowerA flower that has both male (stamens) and female (carpels) reproductive structures.
- What is vegetative reproduction?A form of asexual reproduction in plants where new individuals are produced from the vegetative parts of the plant, such as stems, roots, or leaves.
- RhizomesUnderground stems that can produce new individual plants.
- StolonsAbove-ground stems that can produce new individual plants.
- What is apomixis?The formation of seeds without fertilization, resulting in a clone of the parent plant.
- SepalA leaf-like structure that encloses and protects the bud of a flower.
- CalyxThe collective term for all the sepals of a flower.
- CorollaThe collective term for all the petals of a flower.
- StamenThe male reproductive part of a flower, consisting of an anther and a filament.
- CarpelThe female reproductive part of a flower, consisting of the stigma, style, and ovary.
- What is the function of the stigma?To receive pollen during pollination.
- NectaryA gland that secretes nectar, attracting pollinators.
- What is the role of the pollen tube?To transport sperm from the pollen grain to the ovule.
- Embryo sacThe female gametophyte within the ovule of a flowering plant.
- What is self-incompatibility?A genetic mechanism in plants that prevents self-pollination and encourages cross-pollination.
- Temporal separationA mechanism to prevent self-pollination by having male and female gametophytes mature at different times.
- Spatial avoidanceA mechanism to prevent self-pollination by spatially separating male and female floral organs.
- Pollination syndromeTraits in flowers that have evolved in response to specific pollinators.
- CoevolutionThe process by which two or more species influence each other's evolutionary pathway.
- What is the main benefit of cross-pollination?Increased genetic diversity.
- Monoecious plantsPlants that have both male and female flowers on the same individual.
- Dioecious plantsPlants that have male and female flowers on separate individuals.