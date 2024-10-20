Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Flowers exam Flashcards

Back
Flowers exam
How well do you know this?
1/30
  • Alteration of generations
    A life cycle in which there is both a multicellular diploid form, the sporophyte, and a multicellular haploid form, the gametophyte.
  • What is the dominant generation in angiosperms?
    Sporophyte
  • Sporophyte
    The diploid, multicellular stage in the life cycle of a plant that produces haploid spores through meiosis.
  • Gametophyte
    The haploid, multicellular stage in the life cycle of a plant that produces gametes through mitosis.
  • What are the two types of spores produced by angiosperms?
    Microspores (male) and megaspores (female)
  • Double fertilization
    A process in angiosperms where one sperm fertilizes the egg, forming a zygote, and the other sperm combines with two polar nuclei to form the endosperm.
  • What is the function of the endosperm?
    To provide nutrients to the developing embryo.
  • Complete flower
    A flower that has all four basic floral organs: sepals, petals, stamens, and carpels.
  • Perfect flower
    A flower that has both male (stamens) and female (carpels) reproductive structures.
  • What is vegetative reproduction?
    A form of asexual reproduction in plants where new individuals are produced from the vegetative parts of the plant, such as stems, roots, or leaves.
  • Rhizomes
    Underground stems that can produce new individual plants.
  • Stolons
    Above-ground stems that can produce new individual plants.
  • What is apomixis?
    The formation of seeds without fertilization, resulting in a clone of the parent plant.
  • Sepal
    A leaf-like structure that encloses and protects the bud of a flower.
  • Calyx
    The collective term for all the sepals of a flower.
  • Corolla
    The collective term for all the petals of a flower.
  • Stamen
    The male reproductive part of a flower, consisting of an anther and a filament.
  • Carpel
    The female reproductive part of a flower, consisting of the stigma, style, and ovary.
  • What is the function of the stigma?
    To receive pollen during pollination.
  • Nectary
    A gland that secretes nectar, attracting pollinators.
  • What is the role of the pollen tube?
    To transport sperm from the pollen grain to the ovule.
  • Embryo sac
    The female gametophyte within the ovule of a flowering plant.
  • What is self-incompatibility?
    A genetic mechanism in plants that prevents self-pollination and encourages cross-pollination.
  • Temporal separation
    A mechanism to prevent self-pollination by having male and female gametophytes mature at different times.
  • Spatial avoidance
    A mechanism to prevent self-pollination by spatially separating male and female floral organs.
  • Pollination syndrome
    Traits in flowers that have evolved in response to specific pollinators.
  • Coevolution
    The process by which two or more species influence each other's evolutionary pathway.
  • What is the main benefit of cross-pollination?
    Increased genetic diversity.
  • Monoecious plants
    Plants that have both male and female flowers on the same individual.
  • Dioecious plants
    Plants that have male and female flowers on separate individuals.