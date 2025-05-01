Freshwater Aquatic Biomes quiz #3 Flashcards

How do streams and rivers differ from each other, and what is the role of tributaries in these freshwater systems?
Streams are smaller, narrower, and have lower flow rates compared to rivers, which are larger, deeper, and have higher flow rates. Tributaries are smaller bodies of water, like streams, that flow into and contribute water to larger rivers.
What is an estuary, and why are estuaries considered highly productive ecosystems?
An estuary is a coastal area where freshwater from rivers meets and mixes with saltwater from the ocean. Estuaries are highly productive because they support a wide variety of species adapted to fluctuating salinity levels and provide abundant nutrients.
What are the main differences between oligotrophic and eutrophic lakes?
Oligotrophic lakes are nutrient-poor but oxygen-rich with clear water, while eutrophic lakes are nutrient-rich but oxygen-poor with abundant plant and algae growth.
Why do eutrophic lakes often have low oxygen levels despite high plant and algae growth?
When abundant surface plants and algae die, they sink and decompose, a process that consumes oxygen and creates an oxygen-poor environment.
How can a lake change between being oligotrophic and eutrophic?
A lake can shift from oligotrophic to eutrophic or vice versa depending on changes in nutrient input and other environmental factors.
What are wetlands and what are the four main types?
Wetlands are land areas saturated with water either permanently or periodically, and the four main types are marshes, swamps, bogs, and fens.
What is a characteristic feature of all wetlands?
All wetlands have emergent vegetation, which are plants that grow above the water surface.
