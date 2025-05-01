Gene Flow quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How can gene flow introduce new alleles into a population? Gene flow can introduce new alleles into a population when individuals from another population, carrying different alleles, migrate and reproduce, thereby adding their alleles to the gene pool.

What is gene flow in the context of population genetics? Gene flow is the movement of individuals or gametes between populations with different allele frequencies, which can alter those frequencies.

How does gene flow generally affect the genetic variation between two populations? Gene flow usually reduces genetic variation between populations, making them more genetically similar.

What can gene flow introduce into a population that affects its genetic diversity? Gene flow can introduce new alleles into a population, increasing its genetic diversity.

How can gene flow reintroduce alleles that were previously lost in a population? If individuals carrying alleles that were lost due to genetic drift migrate into a population, gene flow can reintroduce those alleles.

What is an example of gene flow given in the lesson? An example is two butterfly populations separated by a river becoming more similar as individuals migrate between them.