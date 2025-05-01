Gene Flow quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Gene Flow quiz #3

Gene Flow quiz #3
  • How can gene flow introduce new alleles into a population?
    Gene flow can introduce new alleles into a population when individuals from another population, carrying different alleles, migrate and reproduce, thereby adding their alleles to the gene pool.
  • What is gene flow in the context of population genetics?
    Gene flow is the movement of individuals or gametes between populations with different allele frequencies, which can alter those frequencies.
  • How does gene flow generally affect the genetic variation between two populations?
    Gene flow usually reduces genetic variation between populations, making them more genetically similar.
  • What can gene flow introduce into a population that affects its genetic diversity?
    Gene flow can introduce new alleles into a population, increasing its genetic diversity.
  • How can gene flow reintroduce alleles that were previously lost in a population?
    If individuals carrying alleles that were lost due to genetic drift migrate into a population, gene flow can reintroduce those alleles.
  • What is an example of gene flow given in the lesson?
    An example is two butterfly populations separated by a river becoming more similar as individuals migrate between them.
  • How does gene flow relate to the process of evolution?
    Gene flow changes allele frequencies in populations, which is a key mechanism driving evolution.
  • What happens to allele frequencies in populations when individuals move between them?
    Allele frequencies in both populations change, typically becoming more similar due to the mixing of alleles.
  • Why is understanding gene flow important for studying evolution?
    Understanding gene flow helps explain how genetic variation is maintained or altered, influencing evolutionary dynamics.
  • Can gene flow counteract the effects of genetic drift? If so, how?
    Yes, gene flow can counteract genetic drift by reintroducing alleles that were lost, thus restoring genetic variation.