Genetics and Allele Frequencies exam Flashcards

  • Modern Synthesis
    Combination of Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics.
  • Phenotype
    An organism's traits, influenced by genetics and environment.
  • What is a gene?
    A section of DNA that codes for a trait or protein.
  • Allele
    Different versions of a specific gene.
  • Genotype
    An organism's specific set of alleles.
  • What does homozygous mean?
    Having two copies of the same allele.
  • Heterozygous
    Having two different alleles.
  • Gene Pool
    All the alleles in a population.
  • What is allele frequency?
    The proportion of a specific allele in the gene pool.
  • How do you calculate allele frequency?
    Divide the number of a specific allele by the total number of alleles.
  • What do p and q represent?
    Frequencies of two alleles, where p + q = 1.
  • Evolution
    A change in allele frequency over time.
  • What is the significance of p + q = 1?
    It represents the total proportion of two alleles in a population.
  • Diploid Organisms
    Organisms with two sets of chromosomes.
  • What is a fixed allele?
    An allele that is the only variant in the population (p or q = 1).
  • Mendelian Genetics
    Tracks how alleles are inherited in single matings.
  • What is the role of genetic variation in evolution?
    It allows for adaptation and evolutionary processes.
  • How do you count total alleles in a population?
    Multiply the number of individuals by 2, as each individual has 2 alleles.
  • What is a phenotype example?
    Brown or white fur in rabbits.
  • How do you calculate the number of specific alleles?
    Multiply the number of homozygotes by 2 and add the number of heterozygotes.
  • What is the gene pool's importance in population genetics?
    It helps track how alleles are inherited across the entire population.
  • What does a change in allele frequency indicate?
    An evolutionary process is occurring.
  • What is the first step in calculating allele frequency?
    Count the total number of specific alleles in the population.
  • What does a fixed allele mean for evolution?
    Evolution cannot occur without genetic variation.
  • What is the significance of the gene pool concept?
    It abstracts alleles from individual organisms to the population level.
  • How do you determine the total number of alleles in a sample population?
    Add the number of each genotype and multiply by 2.
  • What is the relationship between p and q in allele frequencies?
    They are complementary and together sum to 1.
  • What is the role of the environment in phenotype expression?
    It can influence traits alongside genetics.
  • What is the purpose of using p and q in allele frequency calculations?
    To standardize the representation of allele frequencies.