Genetics and Allele Frequencies exam Flashcards
Back
Genetics and Allele Frequencies exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
- Modern SynthesisCombination of Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics.
- PhenotypeAn organism's traits, influenced by genetics and environment.
- What is a gene?A section of DNA that codes for a trait or protein.
- AlleleDifferent versions of a specific gene.
- GenotypeAn organism's specific set of alleles.
- What does homozygous mean?Having two copies of the same allele.
- HeterozygousHaving two different alleles.
- Gene PoolAll the alleles in a population.
- What is allele frequency?The proportion of a specific allele in the gene pool.
- How do you calculate allele frequency?Divide the number of a specific allele by the total number of alleles.
- What do p and q represent?Frequencies of two alleles, where p + q = 1.
- EvolutionA change in allele frequency over time.
- What is the significance of p + q = 1?It represents the total proportion of two alleles in a population.
- Diploid OrganismsOrganisms with two sets of chromosomes.
- What is a fixed allele?An allele that is the only variant in the population (p or q = 1).
- Mendelian GeneticsTracks how alleles are inherited in single matings.
- What is the role of genetic variation in evolution?It allows for adaptation and evolutionary processes.
- How do you count total alleles in a population?Multiply the number of individuals by 2, as each individual has 2 alleles.
- What is a phenotype example?Brown or white fur in rabbits.
- How do you calculate the number of specific alleles?Multiply the number of homozygotes by 2 and add the number of heterozygotes.
- What is the gene pool's importance in population genetics?It helps track how alleles are inherited across the entire population.
- What does a change in allele frequency indicate?An evolutionary process is occurring.
- What is the first step in calculating allele frequency?Count the total number of specific alleles in the population.
- What does a fixed allele mean for evolution?Evolution cannot occur without genetic variation.
- What is the significance of the gene pool concept?It abstracts alleles from individual organisms to the population level.
- How do you determine the total number of alleles in a sample population?Add the number of each genotype and multiply by 2.
- What is the relationship between p and q in allele frequencies?They are complementary and together sum to 1.
- What is the role of the environment in phenotype expression?It can influence traits alongside genetics.
- What is the purpose of using p and q in allele frequency calculations?To standardize the representation of allele frequencies.