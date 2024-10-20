Genetics and Allele Frequencies exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Modern Synthesis Combination of Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics.

Phenotype An organism's traits, influenced by genetics and environment.

What is a gene? A section of DNA that codes for a trait or protein.

Allele Different versions of a specific gene.

Genotype An organism's specific set of alleles.

What does homozygous mean? Having two copies of the same allele.

Heterozygous Having two different alleles.

Gene Pool All the alleles in a population.

What is allele frequency? The proportion of a specific allele in the gene pool.

How do you calculate allele frequency? Divide the number of a specific allele by the total number of alleles.

What do p and q represent? Frequencies of two alleles, where p + q = 1.

Evolution A change in allele frequency over time.

What is the significance of p + q = 1? It represents the total proportion of two alleles in a population.

Diploid Organisms Organisms with two sets of chromosomes.

What is a fixed allele? An allele that is the only variant in the population (p or q = 1).

Mendelian Genetics Tracks how alleles are inherited in single matings.

What is the role of genetic variation in evolution? It allows for adaptation and evolutionary processes.

How do you count total alleles in a population? Multiply the number of individuals by 2, as each individual has 2 alleles.

What is a phenotype example? Brown or white fur in rabbits.

How do you calculate the number of specific alleles? Multiply the number of homozygotes by 2 and add the number of heterozygotes.

What is the gene pool's importance in population genetics? It helps track how alleles are inherited across the entire population.

What does a change in allele frequency indicate? An evolutionary process is occurring.

What is the first step in calculating allele frequency? Count the total number of specific alleles in the population.

What does a fixed allele mean for evolution? Evolution cannot occur without genetic variation.

What is the significance of the gene pool concept? It abstracts alleles from individual organisms to the population level.

How do you determine the total number of alleles in a sample population? Add the number of each genotype and multiply by 2.

What is the relationship between p and q in allele frequencies? They are complementary and together sum to 1.

What is the role of the environment in phenotype expression? It can influence traits alongside genetics.