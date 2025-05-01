Genetics and Allele Frequencies quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Define phenotype and genotype, and explain how they differ. Phenotype refers to an organism's observable traits, while genotype is the specific set of alleles an organism possesses. Phenotype can be influenced by genotype and the environment.

Explain the concept of a gene pool in population genetics. The gene pool is the total collection of all alleles for a particular gene in a population, regardless of which individuals they are in.

If a population has 100 AA, 250 Aa, and 150 aa individuals, how many total alleles are present? There are 500 individuals, each with 2 alleles, so the total number of alleles is 1,000.

What does it mean if an allele is 'fixed' in a population? An allele is 'fixed' if its frequency is 1, meaning it is the only allele present for that gene in the population.

